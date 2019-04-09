Kerala Congress (M) chief KM Mani dies at 86

New Delhi: Kerala Congress veteran leader and former state Finance Minister K M Mani passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Kochi. Mani, 86, is survived by his wife and six children.

According to hospital sources, Mani breathed his last at 4.57 PM on Tuesday. He had been undergoing treatment at the VPS Lakeshore hospital for the pulmonary disease for the last several weeks. He fell ill barely days after he declared his close confidante and Kerala Congress(M) leader Thomas Chazhikadan as UDF candidate in Kottayam constituency.

Mani had been suffering from Chronic Obstructive pulmonary disease for several years and had frequently been hospitalised for chest infection.

His son and KC(M) leader Jose K Mani is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

He holds the distinction of being the longest-serving minister in the Government of Kerala and having continuously represented Pala legislative constituency since its inception in 1964. He had been a minister for 24 years in various ministries and as the Finance Minister. He presented 13 budgets in the state assembly. He also had a brief stint as a minister in CPI(M)-led LDF Ministry in the early 1980s.

Expressing his grief on the demise of Mani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Mani's rich contributions to the state would be remembered.

"Shri KM Mani was a stalwart of Kerala politics. His impeccable electoral record indicated his deep connect with the citizens of the State. His rich contribution to the state will be remembered. Pained by his demise.

Condolences to his family and supporters. RIP," PM Modi tweeted.

Kerala Congress(M) is a key ally of the Congress-led UDF in Kerala.