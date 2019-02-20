हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
A Peethamabaran

Kerala CPI-M leader sent to police custody in murder case

A Kerala court on Wednesday sent CPI-M leader A. Peethamabaran, accused in the murder of two Youth Congress workers in the Kasargode district on Sunday, to 7-day police custody.

Representational image

Kasargode: A Kerala court on Wednesday sent CPI-M leader A. Peethamabaran, accused in the murder of two Youth Congress workers in the Kasargode district on Sunday, to 7-day police custody.

Before producing him before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Hosdurg, the police took Peethamabaran to the scene of the crime. It recovered two iron rods and a sword from a well, about 500-metre from the spot of murders.

Youth Congress workers Krupesh, 19, and Joshy, 24, were hacked to death on Sunday by three motorcycle-borne men. While Krupesh died at the Kasaragod district hospital, Joshy succumbed to injuries on his way to a medical facility in Mangaluru, Karnataka.

The police told the court since more people were accused in the case, they required custody of Peethamabaran for questioning.

The family members of Peethamabaran told the media he was innocent. "There was plaster on my son`s hand. How is it possible for him to commit the crime," asked his mother.

"Peethamabaran is a party worker and now the party has washed its hands off him. He has been framed," said his wife Manju.

"I don`t think my father will ever do such a thing. But if he has done it, he will have to face the consequences," said his daughter.

CPI-M state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, however, brushed aside Manju`s allegations. "It`s natural for family members of an arrested person to react like this," said Balakrishnan.

Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on Wednesday visited homes of both victims and also addressed a protest meeting. He accused the CPI-M of hiding the real culprits.

"The CPI-M is trying to put the blame on Peethamabaran. We demand a CBI probe into the matter. The Congress will not rest till all the real culprits are booked," said Chandy.

