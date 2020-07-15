Kerala DHSE +1 results 2020 to be announced soon on keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

NEW DELHI: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will declare the Kerala DHSE +1 results 2020 soon. Kerala Education Minister C Raveendranath had on Wednesday (July 15) announced that the tabulation work of Kerala Board Class 11 (Plus One) results is going on and results will be published soon.

The minister made the announcement after announcing the Kerala Board Class 12 (Plus Two) results 2020 on Wednesday. The class 12 result is now available on the official website of the Kerala board - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in.

The pass percentage has registered an improvement of 0.77% as it is 85.13% in 2020 as compared to 84.33% in 2019. A total of 3.75 lakh students appeared for Kerala Board +2 exams out of which 3.19 lakh passed the exams successfully.

Ernakulam ranked on top in pass percentage, while Kasaragod recorded the lowest lowest pass percentage. 114 schools record 100% pass percentage and 18,510 students secured A+ grade in all subjects.

How to check DHSE Kerala Plus one result 2020

-To stay updated and find out about the Kerala plus one result 2020, follow these short and simple below mentioned steps:

-Go to the official website - http://keralaresults.nic.in. - to get all the necessary information.

-Once you have opened the website, you will be able to see a number of links on the homepage.

-Click on the link that is given as “HSE Results“. Once this link opens you will be able to see a list of results.

-If the result is out, you can see on the space which opens after the link, otherwise you will have to keep checking regularly for it.

-Make sure, you have the details on the admit card with you. Details like roll number etc. might be required to fill in.

Students also have the option to check their result via SMS and through websites such as - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, keralapareeksahabhavan.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, results.kerala.nic.in, and prd.kerala.gov.in

Students can also check the result through the board's official applications: 'iExams', the PRD Live app of Kerala Public Relations Department, and 'Saphalam' app of Kerala Education Department, which can be downloaded easily from Google Playstore.