Kerala lifts COVID-19 restrictions even as state reports over 27,000 new cases

New Delhi: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan withdrew the COVID-19 restrictions clamped to keep a check on the rapid rise of the number of novel coronovirus cases. The CM announced on Tuesday that the lockdown imposed on Sundays and night curfew between 10 pm and 6 am has been lifted.

In a press meet, Vijayan said that the decision to ease the restriction was taken during the COVID-19 review meeting as the weekly test positivity rate fell to 17.91 per cent from 18.49 per cent, ANI said in a report.

The weekly TPR for August 31 to September 6 was 17.91 per cent dipping from 18.49 per cent for the period between July 24 and 30. Kerala has recorded 25,772 cases and 189 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Further, the CM said that from October 4, higher education institutions such as including technical, polytechnic and medical will be allowed to operate for undergraduate and graduate final year students.

"Class 10 and 12 studies are very important. So school teachers should also make sure to complete the vaccination by this week or month. Departments of Public Instruction and Higher Education should take steps to ensure that school teachers are vaccinated on priority," he said.

Meanwhile, getting some reason for cheer the 20 more samples that were sent for testing at the NIV laboratory in Pune has returned negative. This just three days after the first Nipah case was reported from Kozhikode.

