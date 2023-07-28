Kerala Man 'Missing' For Over A Year Found In Idduki Village; Says 'I Was Scared Of My Wife'

Idukki/Pathanamthitta: A 34-year-old man who went missing from his rented home in Pathanamthitta district one-and-a-half years ago was traced in a village near Thodupuzha in Idukki district, police said on Friday. Noushad was traced from Thommankuthu near Thodupuzha by police, a day after his 25-year old wife, Afsana, was arrested in connection with his missing case.

She had given a statement to the police saying that Noushad was killed and his body was buried. According to the police, Noushad, hailing from the Kalanjoor area of Pathanamthitta district, went missing from his rented house in November 2021. Thereafter, he had been staying as a labourer at a farm in Thommankuthu.

Talking to reporters in Thodupuzha, Noushad said that he left the home as he was scared of his wife. He alleged that he was beaten up by some people called by his wife. Afsana was arrested by the police in Koodal, Pathanamthitta, on Thursday after she gave a misleading statement to the police.



Based on the woman's statement that Noushad was killed and buried by her, police had taken Afasana to certain places to recover his body. The police, which had been investigating the missing case based on Noushad's father's complaint, summoned her to the Koodal station two days ago after she claimed that she had seen Noushad recently.