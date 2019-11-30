हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala nun rape case

Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail extended

Franco was present in the additional sessions court during the hearing, where he arrived after praying in a nearby church.

Kottayam: A court near here on Saturday extended the bail of former Jalandhar bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of sexually assaulting a nun between 2014 and 2016, till January 6.

Mulakkal was arrested on September 21, 2018 on rape charges and got bail on October 16, 2018.

The Kerala Police has already filed a 1,400-page chargesheet in the court against him.

The trial is expected to start from January 6.

The chargesheet names 83 witnesses, including the Cardinal of the Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, Mar George Alencherry, three bishops, 11 priests and many nuns.

After the case came to light, Mulakkal was removed as head of the diocese of Jalandhar.

