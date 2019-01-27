हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala nun rape case

Kerala nun rape case: NGO SoS writes to CM, demands protection for victim and witnesses

The NGO SoS has also pressed for the arrest of rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

Kerala nun rape case: NGO SoS writes to CM, demands protection for victim and witnesses

KOCHI: In a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, an NGO 'Save our Sisters' (SoS) has demanded the state government to provide protection for a rape survivor nun and five others nuns who have been fighting for her cause.

In its letter, the NGO claimed that the victim and five nuns were facing threats from the supporters of the rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

The five nuns had earlier written an open letter to the state's chief minister seeking protection in the wake of threats to their lives from the accused and his alleged sympathisers.

''The rape survivor and the other five nuns who supported her in the case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal are facing an imminent threat of being separated and sent away from Kerala by the Missionaries of Jesus,'' the SoS said in its letter.

''We urge the Kerala government to ensure their lives are not endangered by enforcing transfer order. We call upon govt to initiate immediate action to forestall the move to remove them, from their present convent where govt is giving protection, till the trial is completed,'' the letter added. 

A nun had in 2018 accused Mulakkal of confining her to a room at a convent in Kerala’s Kuravilangad district and raping her repeatedly over a period of two months.

The rape survivor and the other five nuns with the same congregation are still battling for justice and are facing an imminent threat of being separated and sent away from Kerala by the Missionaries of Jesus.

An SIT was formed under the command of the Kottayam DSP to investigate the allegations made against the Bishop. 

Based on their findings, Bishop Franco was sent to the Pala sub-jail where he was lodged for about three weeks before being granted interim bail by the Kerala High Court.

The SoS has also pressed for the arrest of Bishop Franco claiming that there are possibilities of the accused using his clout to influence key witnesses in the case.

Tags:
Kerala nun rape caseNGO SoSSave our SistersPinarayi VijayanBishop Franco Mulakkal
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to launch several projects in Tamil Nadu, Kerala today

Must Watch

News 50: Kashmiri passengers stranded in Jammu demand airlifting

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close