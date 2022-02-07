हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kerala

Kerala records 22,524 new Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in past 24 hours

Kerala on Monday also reported a total of 860 deaths, which included fresh deaths in the past 24 hours and the unrecorded fatalities, taking the total toll to 59,115, according to a government release.

Kerala records 22,524 new Covid-19 cases, 14 deaths in past 24 hours
Pic for representational use only

Thiruvananthapuram: Daily Covid-19 cases in Kerala dropped further on Monday with the state recording 22,524 fresh infections which raised the caseload to 62,93,907 and 14 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Of the deaths, 14 were reported in the last 24 hours, 113 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 733 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

 

 

With 49,586 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries reached 59,32,609. As the number of recoveries was more than the new COVID-19 cases, the active cases in the state went down to 3,01,424, the release said.

The southern state had reported 26,729 Covid-19 cases on Sunday. On Sunday, the number of active cases was 3,29,348. As many as 78,682 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest number of cases with 3,493, followed by Ernakulam (3,490), Kottayam (2,786) and Kollam (2,469).

The remaining districts recorded less than 2,000 cases. Of the new cases, 170 were health workers, 114 from outside the State and 21,033 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 1,207, the release said.

There are currently 4,74,949 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,65,565 are in-home or institutional quarantine and 10,793 in hospitals, the release said. 

