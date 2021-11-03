हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sabarimala temple

Kerala's Sabarimala Temple reopens for devotees for Chithira Attavishesha puja

The Sabarimala Temple in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala would again open for a two-month-long pilgrimage season on November 15.

Kerala&#039;s Sabarimala Temple reopens for devotees for Chithira Attavishesha puja

Pathanamthitta: Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Sabarimala Temple in the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala reopened for devotees for Chithira Attavishesha Puja on Wednesday.

The temple would close at 9 pm after the puja and the devotees will be allowed through the virtual queue booking system, informed Travancore Devaswom Board.

The board added that the devotees will have to produce a vaccination certificate, showing they’re fully vaccinated or a negative RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours.

The temple would again open for a two-month-long pilgrimage season on November 15, further informed the board.

Meanwhile, Kerala reported 6,444 new COVID-19 cases and 45 deaths on Tuesday. 

