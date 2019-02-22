हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kerala

Minor fire breaks out at private hospital, no casualties

Thick black smoke billowed following the sound of an explosion from the office block.

Minor fire breaks out at private hospital, no casualties
Representational image

Malappuram: A minor fire broke out at a private hospital triggering panic at Perinthalmanna in Malappuram district Friday. However, there was no casualty as fire-tenders rushed to the spot and doused the blaze.

According to police, the cause of the fire was suspected to be a short circuit in the generator. Thick black smoke billowed following the sound of an explosion from the office block. The fire was brought under control within an hour, the police said.

The incident happened a day after a massive fire was reported in the state's commercial hub, Kochi. A six-storey footwear godown, located in the heart of the city, was completely destroyed in the fire Wednesday.

Tags:
KeralaKerala Hospital firePerinthalmannaMalappuram district
Next
Story

Kerala: Two students arrested, booked under sedition for raising pro-Pakistan slogans at govt college

Must Watch

PT13M9S

Breaking News: Sambit Patra slams opposition on revoking separatist security

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close