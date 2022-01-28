हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Omicron

Omicron found in 94 per cent of Covid-19 samples: Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Kerala Health Minister further informed that less than 4 per cent of the patients of COVID-19 in the state have needed hospitalisation out of which less than 1 per cent of them needed oxygen beds.

Omicron found in 94 per cent of Covid-19 samples: Kerala Health Minister Veena George
Pic for representational use only

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Thursday said that most of the positive COVID-19 samples, sent for the genome sequencing, are being tested positive for the Omicron variant of the virus while there are fewer Delta variant samples.

Speaking to the reporters here, George said, "Continuous sequencing of Covid positive samples is being done. Almost 94 per cent of samples test positive for Omicron and 6 per cent for delta."

George said, "It is now clear that the third wave in Kerala is the Omicron wave." The Health Minister further informed that less than 4 per cent of the patients of COVID-19 in the state have needed hospitalisation out of which less than 1 per cent of them needed oxygen beds.

"Out of total positive cases in Kerala, only 3.6 per cent is hospitalised, out of which 0.7 per cent require oxygen beds and 0.6 per cent require ICU," she said.

As on 27th Jan, there are 22,02,472 active cases in India. The case positivity rate is at 17.75 per cent (in last one week). 11 States have more than 50,000 active cases. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala have more than 3 lakh active cases," said the Union Ministry of Health.

"Overall case positivity rate across the country was nearly 17.75 per cent during the last week. There are over 50,000 COVID active cases in 11 states, 10,000-50,000 active cases in 14 states &less than 10,000 active cases in 11 states," Luv Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said. 

 Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
OmicronCOVID-19KeralaVeena George
Next
Story

Kerala witnesses surge in COVID-19 cases, reports 49,771 fresh infections

Must Watch

PT6M18S

DNA: Punjab elections - What's in the mind of Majitha's voter?