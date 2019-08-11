close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi reviews flood situation in Kerala's Wayanad, visits relief camp

Wayanad has been the worst-hit in Kerala and, so far, more than 40,000 people have taken shelter in more than 203 camps, with 18 deaths being reported.

Rahul Gandhi reviews flood situation in Kerala&#039;s Wayanad, visits relief camp
Image Credits: ANI

WAYANAD: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday reviewed the floods situation in his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala.

He also visited a relief camp at Boodanam Church in Nilambur, Malappuram in Kerala and later met the district officials to review relief measures in the flood-ravaged district.

''It's a difficult situation. We had a meeting, went into details of the rescue operation. I also called Prime Minister and said the Centre must help. We also discussed compensation details with the state government,'' Rahul said.

Gandhi, who represents Wayanad in Parliament, interacted with the flood victims with the help of local leaders. 

As many as 11 people have died in the district alone due to worst floods triggered by incessant rains. 

Gandhi reached Kerala earlier this morning on a two-day visit.

The vehicle carrying him was filled with relief material which would be distributed to those staying in the relief camp.

Live TV

Wayanad has been the worst-hit in Kerala and, so far, more than 40,000 people have taken shelter in more than 203 camps, with 18 deaths being reported.

State Congress president Mulappally Ramachandran, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and local leaders are accompanying him on his visit.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi will visit the relief camp in Wayanad and interact with inmates and from there, he will return to Delhi in the evening.

Tags:
Rahul GandhiKerala flood situationWayanadCongress
Next
Story

Kerala floods death toll reaches 60; 2.27 lakh people in over 1,500 relief camps

Must Watch

PT2M29S

J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik in an exclusive conversation with Zee News