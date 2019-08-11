Rahul Gandhi reviews flood situation in Kerala's Wayanad, visits relief camp

WAYANAD: Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday reviewed the floods situation in his Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency in Kerala.

He also visited a relief camp at Boodanam Church in Nilambur, Malappuram in Kerala and later met the district officials to review relief measures in the flood-ravaged district.

''It's a difficult situation. We had a meeting, went into details of the rescue operation. I also called Prime Minister and said the Centre must help. We also discussed compensation details with the state government,'' Rahul said.

Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi, held a meeting with local officers at Collectorate Office in Malappuram today to review the flood situation in the constituency. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/XDJpMqS5WM — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2019

Gandhi, who represents Wayanad in Parliament, interacted with the flood victims with the help of local leaders.

As many as 11 people have died in the district alone due to worst floods triggered by incessant rains.

Gandhi reached Kerala earlier this morning on a two-day visit.

The vehicle carrying him was filled with relief material which would be distributed to those staying in the relief camp.

Live TV

Wayanad has been the worst-hit in Kerala and, so far, more than 40,000 people have taken shelter in more than 203 camps, with 18 deaths being reported.

State Congress president Mulappally Ramachandran, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and local leaders are accompanying him on his visit.

On Monday, Rahul Gandhi will visit the relief camp in Wayanad and interact with inmates and from there, he will return to Delhi in the evening.