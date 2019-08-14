Rahul Gandhi writes to RBI Governor Shaktikant Das over Kerala floods, seeks relief for farmers

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wrote a letter to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das seeking an extension of the moratorium on repayment of crop loans to 31st December 2019 in the aftermath of the worst floods in Kerala

In his letter to the RBI Governor, Rahul said, ''Almost a year back, Kerala witnessed the worst floods in over a century. I request RBI to take measures to extend the moratorium on repayment of loans by farmers to December 2019.''

Rahul wrote the letter after concluding his two-day visit to his Lok Sabha Constituency Wayanad, which is one of the most affected districts in Kerala due to floods.

The Congress MP had on Tuesday expressed honour and pleasure to people of Wayanad for displaying "bravery and dignity" when Kerala is facing the wrath of nature.

Live TV

"I left Wayanad with nothing but pride for the people I represent. The display of bravery and dignity in the face of immense tragedy is truly humbling. It is such an honour and pleasure to be your MP. Thank you Kerala," he had tweeted after leaving Kerala.

During his Kerala visit, Rahul took stock of areas affected by the deluge, met the victims and visited the relief camps housing them.

He also asked the District Collector to expedite efforts to recover the bodies of those missing in the landslide in Puthumala. The Congress leader also apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the flood situation and sought the Centre's support to deal with the situation there.

Nearly eighty-eight people have died across 14 districts of flood-battered Kerala while 40 are missing, authorities had said on Tuesday.

As per the officials, at least 34 people have sustained injuries in the natural calamity. Torrential rains over the last few days in the state have led to many deaths and caused landslides in some districts.

Malappuram is the worst hit with the highest death toll of 29. As many as 1,332 relief camps are currently operational in the state.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted "cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers" for the next five days in the state.

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in several areas across the state in past few days with daily lives of residents taking a hit.