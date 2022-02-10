Shashi Tharoor's quirky reply to Yogi Adityanath: 'Kashmir's beauty, Bengal's culture, Kerala's education will do wonders for UP'

New Delhi: Kerala Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday took a dig at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his recent remarks that the state could turn into a "Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal" if BJP does not return to power.

Reacting to that, Tharoor said that UP "should be so lucky" as Kashmir's beauty, Bengal's culture and Kerala's education would do wonders for the place.

UP will turn into Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala if BJP doesn't come to power, @myogiadityanath tells voters. UP should be so lucky!! Kashmir's beauty, Bengal's culture & Kerala's education would do wonders for the place. UP's wonderful: pity about its Govt.https://t.co/bn6ItSczm6 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 10, 2022

His attack came after Adityanath asked people to return the BJP to power or face the possibility of the state turning into a "Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal.”

"UP will turn into Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala if BJP doesn't come to power, @myogiadityanath tells voters. UP should be so lucky!! Kashmir's beauty, Bengal's culture & Kerala's education would do wonders for the place. UP's wonderful: pity about its Govt," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

CM Yogi Adityanath made the remarks in a six-minute video message on Twitter on the eve of Thursday's polling for the first phase of the assembly elections in UP.

The CM said he was concerned that rioters, whose activities were curbed by his government, are now feeling uneasy. Terrorists are making threats, he added.

"Be alert. If you miss this time, the five-year effort will be washed away. And it will take no time for UP to become Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal." "This vote will be your guarantee to a life without fear," Adityanath said in his appeal to voters.

The Chief Minister said he is satisfied that UP is now free from “professional criminals” and the terror of the mafia. “The Hindus who migrated from their home have returned,” he said, in a possible reference of the alleged exodus of traders after threats from criminals in Shamli's Kairana town some years back.

“Those who used to issue threats and extort money from traders are either in jail or left the state,” he said. He claimed police now work without any political interference, and women can move about freely.

