हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena leader protests fines against violation of helmet rules in Kerala

On December 1, Kerala government implemented the High Court directives of making helmets mandatory for pillion riders. 

Shiv Sena leader protests fines against violation of helmet rules in Kerala
ANI Photo

New Delhi: Kerala Shiv Sena leader Peringammala Aji on Monday staged a protest outside the secretariat in Trivandrum against the state government for making helmets compulsory for two-wheeler pillion riders in the state from December 1. 

Speaking to ANI, Aji said that he welcomes the decision but he is worried about the fine which is also imposed on middle-class families. "I completely agree with the decision. But middle-class people also use two-wheelers. When court and government make helmet mandatory for pillion riders, They all will be fined Rs 500-1000 if they do not wear helmets. It is a burden on them," he said. 

The Sena leader urged the state government to review its decision. 

On December 1, Kerala government implemented the High Court directives of making helmets mandatory for pillion riders. Now, police can conduct vehicle checking to ensure two-wheeler riders are adhering to the new directives. Not wearing a helmet will invite a fine of Rs 500. Transport Commissioner directed a strict checking of vehicles.Police are also planning to conduct an awareness programme before the strict implementation of the new rule.

However, during the initial phase, police plan to advise the pillion riders to wear the helmet before levying a fine.

On the first day, in the state capital, the response was mixed. Many people riding pillion were yet to start wearing helmets. But most of the people welcomed the implementation of mandatory safety cover for pillion riders.

Tags:
Shiv SenaKeralapillion ridersPeringammala AjliMotor ActTraffic rules
Next
Story

Kerala nun rape case: Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail extended

Must Watch

PT10M10S

DNA: Bhopal Gas Tragedy | 35th Anniversary | Everything you need to know