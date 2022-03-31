Shocking! Three men gangrape, kill heavily pregnant goat in Kerala's Kasaragod, one arrested

NEW DELHI: In an extremely shocking incident, three men allegedly gang-raped a heavily pregnant goat in Kerala‘s Kasaragod district and later murdered the poor creature.

According to reports, the shocking incident took place on Tuesday night. The four months pregnant goat belonged to Elite Hotel in Kottachery where the main accused Senthil used to work.

According to the hotel owner, his employees heard a commotion in the backyard around 11 pm on Tuesday. When they came out to find what was happening, they saw the pregnant goat bleeding outside its cage.

The hotel staff also noticed three persons trying to flee from the spot. One of them – Senthil - was caught by them and handed over to the police later.

Senthil had been working with the hotel for almost two years. He was arrested after the hotel owner lodged a formal complaint in this regard.

The Kasaragod police have registered an FIR in connection with the case and the accused have been charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code in relation to animal cruelty. If convicted, the accused may face imprisonment for life or up to 10 years.

