Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala to re-open for devotees from August 26, online registration for 'darshan' required

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram will reopen for devotees from August 26.

Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala to re-open for devotees from August 26, online registration for &#039;darshan&#039; required

Thiruvananthapuram: Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram will reopen for devotees from August 26.

Darshan will be allowed from 8 am to 11 am in the morning and 5 pm to till the time of Deeparadhana in the evening, the temple administration said.

Devotees will have to register online one day prior to darshan and keep a copy of registration form & Aadhaar card at the time of temple visit. 

This is in addition to wearing masks and washing hands.

The temple has remained closed since 21 March due to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases, but now the temple will open adhering to strict protocols which include booking online darshan through the temple’s website.

At any point during the day, only 35 people will be allowed inside the temple and a maximum of 665 throughout the day, a press release said.

