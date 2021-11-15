Know More About KBC winner Ajeet Kumar becomes all time best player of the season

A common man Ajeet Kumar recently got limelight for winning one crore prize money on Kaun Banega Crorepati season hosted by Bollywood fame Amitabh Bachchan. Ajit became the fourth crorepati with his impeccable knowledge and exemplary wisdom and was loaded with an appreciation for being the best player of the season. Additionally, Amitabh Bachan congratulated the winner and was highly impressed with his performance throughout.

While speaking about his achievement, Ajit says, “It was an amazing experience to be on the show. When I got through the audition, I had the confidence that I will do well but never did I imagine that I would take home Rs 1 crore. It’s a very special moment and a lifetime experience for me. Honestly, there’s no end to my happiness and this feeling cannot be expressed in words.”

Sharing that many lose their nerves while sitting in front of KBC host Amitabh Bachchan, the ex-railway employee said, “It’s so difficult to keep your calm in front of him. He is a superstar and it really took the effort to not lose my concentration. If you see the episodes, I was trying to not look at him much. I wanted to keep my focus and play the game.”

Ajit is an ex-railway employee who believes in his ability to be able to achieve the desired success in his life. He states that he always wanted to be a part of this show and finally got the opportunity to showcase his knowledge and earn recognition for himself. He is getting a lot of fan following owing to his latest win.

When asked how he plans to spend the kbc lottery winner prize money, Ajeet Kumar said, “The money is very big and it will definitely help me in getting a better lifestyle for myself and my family. We can easily use it for all our necessities. Also, I want to help people around me who need financial aid, so a sum will also be spent there. And if it’s possible, I would like to help in forming rehabilitation centres for convicts.”

Talking about his family’s reaction, the 40-year-old said, “Everyone is overjoyed. The training institute that I am associated with planned a screening, where everyone watched the episode together. It’s an overwhelming feeling to see so many people happy because of me.”

Sharing that he wanted to win Rs seven crore, Ajeet Kumar said, “I was really hoping that I would be the first one to take home the big prize money. But when the question came, I knew it wasn’t an easy one. I didn’t want to take a risk and so decided to quit.”

The Bihar resident has been preparing for a job as a jail superintendent and envisions working for the betterment of the nation and society as a whole. He is optimistic about his future and is dedicated to bringing a change through his immense knowledge and undoubted capabilities.

