BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's son arrested for reckless driving, ramming car into Kolkata club wall

KOLKATA: Rajya Sabha BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's son Akash Mukherjee was arrested on late Thursday night over charges of reckless driving and ramming the car into a wall. He will be produced before a local court on Friday.

Mukherjee lost control of his car and crashed into the wall of Royal Calcutta Golf Club, near Kolkata's Golf Green area at around 9 pm. He was later arrested by Kolkata Police and taken to Javadpur Police Station.

Initial reports suggested that Mukherjee was allegedly driving in an inebriated state. However, a medical examination revealed that he wasn’t under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Police later said that Mukherjee had sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Hours after reports of the incident emerged, Ganguly took to Twitter, sharing, “My son has met with an accident near MY RESIDENCE. I called police to tke care of it with all legal implications No favours/ politics plz. I love my son & will tk cr of him BUT, LAW SHOULD TAKE ITS OWN COURSE.”

How funny.. i spoke to him in the afternoon.. discussed about his lunch and other basic things at 3pm.. now i get to hear such stupid comments by the media. He just left this morning by 7.50 flight.. what sort of political rubbish is this ? https://t.co/iVxX6xDnJs — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) 15 August 2019

“How funny.. i spoke to him in the afternoon.. discussed about his lunch and other basic things at 3pm.. now i get to hear such stupid comments by the media. He just left this morning by 7.50 flight.. what sort of political rubbish is this ?” further questioned the Rajya Sabha MP.

An investigation is underway in the matter.