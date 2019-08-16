close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Roopa Ganguly

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's son arrested for reckless driving, ramming car into Kolkata club wall

Akash Mukherjee will be produced before a local court on Friday.  

BJP MP Roopa Ganguly&#039;s son arrested for reckless driving, ramming car into Kolkata club wall

KOLKATA: Rajya Sabha BJP MP Roopa Ganguly's son Akash Mukherjee was arrested on late Thursday night over charges of reckless driving and ramming the car into a wall. He will be produced before a local court on Friday.

Live TV

Mukherjee lost control of his car and crashed into the wall of Royal Calcutta Golf Club, near Kolkata's Golf Green area at around 9 pm. He was later arrested by Kolkata Police and taken to Javadpur Police Station.

Initial reports suggested that Mukherjee was allegedly driving in an inebriated state. However, a medical examination revealed that he wasn’t under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Police later said that Mukherjee had sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Hours after reports of the incident emerged, Ganguly took to Twitter, sharing, “My son has met with an accident near MY RESIDENCE. I called police to tke care of it with all legal implications No favours/ politics plz. I love my son & will tk cr of him BUT, LAW SHOULD TAKE ITS OWN COURSE.”

“How funny.. i spoke to him in the afternoon.. discussed about his lunch and other basic things at 3pm.. now i get to hear such stupid comments by the media. He just left this morning by 7.50 flight.. what sort of political rubbish is this ?” further questioned the Rajya Sabha MP.

An investigation is underway in the matter.

Tags:
Roopa GangulyAkash MukherjeeRoyal Calcutta Golf ClubKolkata policerash driving
Next
Story

Syndicate smuggling animal body parts busted in Kolkata, tusks and Tiger teeth recovered

Must Watch

PT52S

ZeeNews wrap of top stories this hour