Former Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee remains 'critical'

Kolkata: Veteran CPI-M leader and former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee remained critical on Friday but he is responding to medical treatment, sources said.

"He is still on ventilator, and the process of weaning has started. Sedation has been stopped. He is conscious and alert," said a press communique issued by the Communist Party of India-Marxist state headquarters on Alimuddin Street.

Sources said that Bhattacharjee`s blood pressure, pulse and oxygen saturation level is currently stable and the urine output is also satisfactory.

"He is presently on IV fluids, IV antibiotics, IV steroids and other supportive medications. He is on Ryles tube feeding, and he is tolerating feeds," it said.

The septuagenarian was admitted to the Critical Care Department of Kolkata`s Woodlands Hospital on December 9. He is now under the supervision of Koushik Chakraborty, Consultant Pulmonologist and Soutik Panda, Consultant Critical Care.

"He had an uneventful night in the hospital and his prognosis is still guarded and he still remains critical. Treating doctors are keeping constant vigil on his health situation and taking appropriate measures from time to time," the press statement said.

Live TV