Coronavirus

Kolkata Airport suspends flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai, Ahmedabad from July 6 to July 19

Representational Image

Kolkata: The Kolkata Airport on Saturday (July 4, 2020) announced to suspend flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad from July 6, 2020, to July 19, 2020, amid the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The official statement read, "It is informed that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai & Ahmedabad from 6th to 19th July 2020 or till further order whichever is earlier. Inconvenience caused is regretted."

"The decision was taken on the request of West Bengal Government in view of COVID-19," ANI quoted Kolkata Airport Director.

As of Saturday morning, West Bengal has a total of 20,488 COVID-19 cases, out of which 6,200 are still active.

Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur come from Maharashtra that has reported the most number of cases across India, while Chennai in Tamil Nadu has been the worst-hit city in the state.

Delhi is the third-worst affected in India, while Ahmedabad in Gujarat has also been severely COVID-19 hit.

According to the Union Health Ministry as of Saturday morning, Maharashtra with a total of 1,92,990 COVID-19 confirmed cases is the worst-hit state across India followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,02,721.

Delhi on the third spot has witnessed 94,695 cases while Gujarat on the fourth spot has registered 34,600 coronavirus confirmed infections.

 

