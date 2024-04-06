Kolkata: Unique Device For Treatment Of Prostate Cancer Launched

Med-Tech giant Sonablate recently unveiled its latest innovation at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (Mumbai) and the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre (Delhi): Sonablate HIFU (High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound) technology. This groundbreaking advancement is a minimally invasive robotic device offering precise and focused ablative energy to patients with prostate conditions. NovoMed Incorporation Pvt Ltd is the authorised distributor of the Sonablate HIFU Robotic Device in India.

The key benefit of the Sonablate HIFU Technology is the fact, that it is a customizable procedure targeting only the affected prostate issue, thereby reducing risk of collateral damage to surrounding healthy tissues. Further, it is also a minimally invasive, radiation-free, bloodless ablation with much shorter recovery periods.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Yuvaraja, Head- Robotic Surgery, and Consultant-Surgical Oncology (URO-ONCOLOGY), at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, opined, “I have recently started using this technology and have successfully completed five HIFU procedures for prostate cancer in this short time. My experience has been excellent. There are many advantages of this procedure for patients and the surgical team as well. Patients wake up from anaesthesia without any pain from the surgery.”

Rajesh Kumar Sharma ( Name Changed to Protect Identity) , a patient of Dr Yuvaraja, underwent the procedure in October and was discharged the very next day. Sunil Kumar Verma stated, “Needless to say that the procedure, the way I see it, has been good. The hospitalisation period was short. I felt absolutely normal within two days and could even travel abroad for a vacation within two weeks. Most importantly, I am not on any additional medicines now, and leading an active healthy life.”

Dr Sudhir Rawal, Medical Director and Chief of GenitoUro - Oncology Services, Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre, opined, “Our Institute has been using this machine since February, 2023 and till now it has been working smoothly.”

Harinder Singh Ratra, an eighty year old patient of Dr Sudhir Rawal, from Punjab, expressed his deep gratitude and stated,” The procedure was performed on me in the month of June. It was done very efficiently and professionally and I recovered within a week. On a follow up visit in the month of September, the MRI scan showed no sign of disease. Dr Sudhir Rawal and his team of dedicated professionals have given me a new lease on life.”

Jay Mehta, Director- Sales, NovoMed Incorporation Pvt Ltd, aptly sums it up by asserting, “We are thrilled to introduce Sonablate HIFU Technology, a game changer in the field of prostate care. This significant advancement in healthcare technology will ensure a highly improved quality of life for patients with prostate conditions.”