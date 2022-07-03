A trespasser, who reportedly entered the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee in South Kolkata after climbing up the boundary walls on late Saturday and was hiding inside the house for the whole night. He was nabbed by the security personnel on Sunday morning. He was handed over to the local Kalighat Police Station. The police are interrogating him to know with what intention he dared to enter that high-security zone and that too after climbing up the walls.

Facing interrogation, he confessed that he climbed up the boundary wall and entered the Chief Minister`s residence at around 1 a.m. and was hiding there for the whole night. Now the questions are being raised on how the person could climb up the wall and enter the chief minister`s residence, hoodwinking the security personnel present there and also avoiding the CCTV cameras installed there.

Recently, an aged couple was murdered in the same locality, which raised questions about the security arrangements there. Then it was learnt that a number of CCTV cameras installed there were non-functional.

A senior official of the city police said that the questions of negligence of the police personnel posted there cannot be ruled out. It is learnt that all officers and personnel in charge of the security arrangements at the chief minister`s residence will be questioned and the negligence part will also be probed.