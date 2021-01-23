PM Narendra Modi arrives in Kolkata, pays tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose at Netaji Bhavan

Kolkata: PM Narendra Modi on Saturday (January 23, 2021) arrived in Kolkata on the occasion of Parakarm Divas and paid tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose at the Netaji Bhavan.

On Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi also attended the international conference on 'Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century'.

PM Shri @narendramodi pays tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Netaji Bhavan in Kolkata. #ParakramDivas pic.twitter.com/LzaqHVYz11 — BJP (@BJP4India) January 23, 2021

He also visited Kolkata's famous Victoria Memorial alongside West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

PM Shri @narendramodi attends international conference on "Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century". #ParakramDivas https://t.co/PGaj3UySnN — BJP (@BJP4India) January 23, 2021

Several band performances are currently being performed in the presence of PM Narendra Modi at the Victoria Memorial.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The unveiling was to mark the beginning of a year-long celebration to commemorate 125th Birth Anniversary Year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Notably, to commemorate Bose’s contributions and dedication to the country, the Centre has announced that his birth anniversary will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas (day of valour).

