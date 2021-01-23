हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Kolkata, pays tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose at Netaji Bhavan

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in Kolkata on the occasion of Parakarm Divas and paid tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose at the Netaji Bhavan. PM Modi also attended the international conference on 'Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century'.  

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Kolkata, pays tribute to Subhas Chandra Bose at Netaji Bhavan
Photo: Twitter@BJP4India

Kolkata: PM Narendra Modi on Saturday (January 23, 2021) arrived in Kolkata on the occasion of Parakarm Divas and paid tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose at the Netaji Bhavan.

On Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, PM Narendra Modi also attended the international conference on 'Re-visiting the legacy of Netaji Subhas in the 21st century'.

He also visited Kolkata's famous Victoria Memorial alongside West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Several band performances are currently being performed in the presence of PM Narendra Modi at the Victoria Memorial.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind unveiled a portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The unveiling was to mark the beginning of a year-long celebration to commemorate 125th Birth Anniversary Year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

125th Birth Anniversary Year of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Notably, to commemorate Bose’s contributions and dedication to the country, the Centre has announced that his birth anniversary will be celebrated as Parakram Diwas (day of valour). 

ALSO CHECK: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose jayanti: Unknown facts you should know

