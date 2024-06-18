Poet Sonnet Mondal to represent India at the Medellin International Poetry Festival 2024

Kolkata-based Indian English poet Sonnet Mondal has been invited to read his poems at the 34th edition of the Medellin International Poetry Festival, to be held in July this year in Medellin, Colombia. Sonnet will be reading at several venues in the festival, including the Carlos Vieco performing arts theater on the ending day of the festival. His poems in Spanish translation will be read alongside the originals in English during the course of the 10-day festival. Sonnet is the author of eight books of poetry, including An Afternoon in My Mind and Karmic Chanting. His collection of poems in Hindi translation, ‘Lautati Dopaharein', was published by Rajkamal Prakashan earlier this year. Another book of his poems in Marathi translation was published by Copper Coin Publishing in association with the Raza Foundation. Sonnet said, ‘I am currently working on my next book of poems, ‘Clamour for a Handful of Rice', which highlights the plight and suffering of people across the world in recent years due to conflicts, wars, and famines.’





The International Poetry Festival of Medellín is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious poetry festivals. Starting in the year 1991, the festival has a legacy of more than three decades. The festival was founded by Fernando Rendon. Some of the prominent Indian poets who have participated in this festival include Surjit Patar, Sunil Gangopadhyay, K. Satchidanandan, and Ramakanta Rath, among others.Each year, some 80 artists from various countries participate actively in the festival. Up to 200,000 people come to listen to about 100 poetry readings. The theme of this year’s festival is Love Song of the Planet. The 34th International Poetry Festival of Medellin (34 FIPMed), to be held from July 13 to 20, will have the presence of 80 poets and guests from 40 countries through 60 public activities in Medellin and Antioquia.