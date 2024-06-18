Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2758269
NewsKolkata
INTERNATIONAL POETRY FESTIVAL

Poet Sonnet Mondal to represent India at the Medellin International Poetry Festival 2024

 The festival was founded by Fernando Rendon. Some of the prominent Indian poets who have participated in this festival include Surjit Patar, Sunil Gangopadhyay, K. Satchidanandan, and Ramakanta Rath, among others.
 

|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2024, 01:52 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Poet Sonnet Mondal to represent India at the Medellin International Poetry Festival 2024

 Kolkata-based Indian English poet Sonnet Mondal has been invited to read his poems at the 34th edition of the Medellin International Poetry Festival, to be held in July this year in Medellin, Colombia. Sonnet will be reading at several venues in the festival, including the Carlos Vieco performing arts theater on the ending day of the festival. His poems in Spanish translation will be read alongside the originals in English during the course of the 10-day festival. Sonnet is the author of eight books of poetry, including An Afternoon in My Mind and Karmic Chanting. His collection of poems in Hindi translation, ‘Lautati Dopaharein', was published by Rajkamal Prakashan earlier this year. Another book of his poems in Marathi translation was published by Copper Coin Publishing in association with the Raza Foundation. Sonnet said, ‘I am currently working on my next book of poems, ‘Clamour for a Handful of Rice', which highlights the plight and suffering of people across the world in recent years due to conflicts, wars, and famines.’
 

The International Poetry Festival of Medellín is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious poetry festivals. Starting in the year 1991, the festival has a legacy of more than three decades. The festival was founded by Fernando Rendon. Some of the prominent Indian poets who have participated in this festival include Surjit Patar, Sunil Gangopadhyay, K. Satchidanandan, and Ramakanta Rath, among others.
 
Each year, some 80 artists from various countries participate actively in the festival. Up to 200,000 people come to listen to about 100 poetry readings. The theme of this year’s festival is Love Song of the Planet. The 34th International Poetry Festival of Medellin (34 FIPMed), to be held from July 13 to 20, will have the presence of 80 poets and guests from 40 countries through 60 public activities in Medellin and Antioquia.
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Putin's final warning to Zelensky
DNA
Putin and Kim Jong Un's spy connection
DNA
Why are Hindu children studying in madrasas of MP
DNA
Protest in Patna over NEET paper leak
DNA
1200 illegal houses demolished in Akbarnagar, Lucknow
DNA
Ganga's water level decreased in summer
DNA
Controversy over Muslim woman getting flat in Vadodara
DNA
Controversy over removal of Gandhi's statue from Old Parliament
DNA
BJP MP Suresh Gopi's big statement on Indira Gandhi
DNA Video
DNA: National anthem made mandatory at morning assembly in J&K schools