Kolkata

Speeding Jaguar kills two in Kolkata, injures others travelling in Mercedes
Representational Image

A speeding Jaguar car killed at least two persons in Kolkata. The car first hit a Mercedes car, following which it crashed into a police signal controlling booth where three persons were standing.

While one person escaped unhurt, the other two, believed to be Bangladeshi nationals, were rushed to nearby SSKM hospital. They were declared brought dead by the doctors at the hospital.

The incident occurred at around 1.50 am on Saturday at the crossing between SP Sarani area and Loudon Street.

The deceased were identified as 36-year-old Kazi Md Mainul Alam and 30-year-old Farhana Islam Tania. They were reportedly standing at the police signal controlling booth to take shelter from rain.

Two persons travelling inside the Mercedes car, which was hit by the speeding Jaguar, also sustained injuries in the incident.

While the Jaguar car has been seized by the police, the cops are still on the lookout for the driver, who fled after the incident.

The registration number of the Jaguar is WB 20AU 9797 while that of the Mercedes is WB 02AM 6199.

Tags:
KolkataKolkata accidentjaguar
