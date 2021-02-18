Kumbh Mela 2021 limited to 30 days amid coronavirus scare, will begin on April 1

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Uttarakhand government has decided to limit the Kumbh Mela 2021 for 30 just days.

According to Chief Secretary Om Prakash, the state government took the decision to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection. A notice wil be issued in this regard by the end of March stating that Kumbh Mela 2021 will be held for just 30 days beginning April 1 to April 30.

The state government fears that the Kumbh Mela become a hot spot of the virus and hence the duration of the mela has been reduced.

Earlier, the Haridwar District Magistrate C Ravishankar said that pilgrims will need passes to attend Kumbh.

"Pilgrims will need passes for Kumbh and the passes will be issued only after submission of a negative RT-PCR test report, medical certificate, and identification proof. Those without passes will be denied entry," said Ravishankar.

He also informed that the district administration has demanded 70,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines for the personnel posted on duty to ensure their safety. The Kumbh administration has also put cameras at the Ganga Ghats to monitor the crowd.

The Maha Kumbh is celebrated in a cycle of 12 years at four river-bank pilgrimage sites across India. The fair will conclude in the last week of April.