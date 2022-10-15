5 amazing home remedies for open pores on your face

New Delhi: The existence of open pores is needed to release the sebum and keep you skin moisturized naturally. Pores, also knowns as, ventilation set up, help your skin breathe which is enough to understand their role.

While open pores are helpful, they also become a huge concern for many when their size grows more than the regular ones. When the pores are enlarged and overtly visible, you start panicking as your face does not stay spotless and clear anymore.

Pores, however, can’t be banished. But you can always minimize the size and clog them using the right skin care routine. Here are the few home remedies that can try for the open pores’ treatment.

Egg white

Egg white when mixed with oatmeal and lemon juice can help you with open pores. Mix all three of them and apply for 10 minutes on your face. Wash your face with warm water.

Turmeric and Rose water

The one tablespoon of turmeric and rose water each should be applied to the face for 15 minutes twice or thrice a week. Rinse with cold water.

Tomato and Honey



Mix a drop of honey with the tomato pulp. Apply the paste on your face and leave it for 15 minutes. Wash off with lukewarm water.

Aloe vera gel

Take aloe vera leaf and scoop out the gel. Refrigerate it for an hour. Massage the gel on your face.

Multani Mitti

Add 2 tablespoons of Multani Mitti powder and Milk. Stir it well to avoid the formation of clumps. Apply this paste on your face and let it sit for 15 minutes.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this)