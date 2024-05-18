5 Skincare Habits One Should Follow

Having happy and healthy skin is not just about using beauty products. It’s also about being consistent and following daily habits that nurture and protect our skin. Our skin fights pollution, dust, sun exposure, stress every day, and so much more. To get that glowing and radiant skin, we all need to spend some time and follow basic skincare habits that will help us combat issues like acne, sun damage, fine lines, and other skin troubles.

Here are 5 skincare habits shared by Dr. Shaurya Thakran, MBBS & MD, Founder, Rakshaa Aesthetics that one should follow for beautiful skin:

Sun protection is a must

Whether you are staying indoors or it is a cloudy day, you can’t skip sunscreen. This one skincare product should be used all year round. Daily sun protection ensures that our skin is protected from sun damage and free radicals which are responsible for sun spots, signs of aging, dull skin, etc. Sunscreens also help our skin to protect its skin barrier. Make sure to use a broad-spectrum PA+++ sunscreen with a minimum SPF of 40.

Keep your skin clean

Cleansing daily helps to get rid of the dirt, impurities, and buildup of oils. It is best to wash your face twice a day to keep the skin healthy. Choose a gentle, hydrating cleanser for the morning to remove the residues of skincare products that you apply in the night. Before you are off to bed, get rid of the makeup or any other products like sunscreen with micellar water and follow it up with a gentle cleanser. Make sure to pat your dry skin and not rub it rigorously. Always look for hydrating cleansers to avoid making your skin excessively dry.

Hydration is key

Your skin needs hydration both internally and externally. Drinking plenty of water throughout the day ensures that the toxins are flushed out of your body. It aids in detoxification of the skin and keeps the skin hydrated from within. Apart from this, choose topical products that contain glycerine, hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, etc for adequate hydration and nourishment of the skin.

Regular exfoliation

Exfoliation is vital for the skin as it removes dead skin cells. The buildup of dead skin can lead to clogged pores, acne, breakouts, and dull skin. Ensure exfoliating your skin once a week with a chemical or physical exfoliator according to your skin type and concern.

Balanced diet and sleep

Lack of sleep, and eating junk foods can be quite damaging for our skin health in the long run. Poor health always reflects on our skin. Hence having a balanced diet enriched with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals supports skin health and helps to retain the youthful glow of the skin. Include fresh fruits, vegetables, and protein in your diet for the internal glow. Also, make sure to get at least 7 hours of sleep every night as during this time our skin repairs and recovers.