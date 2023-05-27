5 Summer Shoe Styles You Need In Your Summer Wardrobe

Summer shoes: Summertime comes with it an endless number of summer shoe designs to pick from: comfortable trainers, beachside slides, open-toed heels—the list goes on. While a winter wardrobe may be easy in terms of footwear (Chelsea boots and Ugg Minis). And it doesn't even include fashions like casual wedding shoes or sandals appropriate for an Sunday summer brunch.

Footwear is something that we must all take great care of. Whether we're heading to work or on a casual excursion, the shoes we wear always say something about us. The summer season needs footwear that does not stink, is light in weight, is breezy in nature, and has visual appeal. So take a look at some of these best summer footwear options.

Loafers

Summer calls for a wonderful pair of loafers. These travel shoes have walking-on-cloud comfort and a casual yet refined appearance that works with everything from shorts to chinos.

Espadrilles

Espadrilles are a stylish alternative to traditional, uninteresting flip-flops for the beach and the bar. They're breathable all summer long, thanks to a convertible collar that effortlessly converts them into a pair of slip-ons for easy wearing.

Casual running shoes

Running shoes are the most comfortable when you’re travelling. It also provides support for your arches and prevents injuries.

Mules

There's no need to take your summer footwear too seriously. Sleek, streamlined designer mules are comfortable to wear all day without sacrificing elegance. It's the type of summer shoe that can be worn with a camp shirt, beach trunks, and no socks.

Cork Sandals

Be it any occasion, Cork Sandals are perfect with any summer outfit and are too comfortable. These basic rough stunners are far too comfortable to overlook, and they look stylish in black hardware.

Summer can be uncomfortable for the body and skin and so stepping out in footwear which are comfortable yet stylish does the job for every occasion.