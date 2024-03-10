5 times Deepika Padukone’s Eye Makeup Stunned Us

With her gorgeous eye makeup, Deepika Padukone never fails to inspire her admirers and followers. The diva's eyes always manage to steal the spotlight, whether they are daring smokey eyes, sparkly makeup, or fun cat eyes. Why don't you have a peek at a few of these looks?

The extended eyeliner

A little blush and glowing makeup look completed the look. But the winner here was her elegant black eyeliner, carried out in a tight line.

The faint smokey

To be honest, a dewy base and immaculate makeup made her seem even more captivating. However, her subtle smokey eye makeup, which included smudged eyeliner and brown eyeshadow, looked flawless.

The well-defined

The matte base of the actress's makeup provided it the extra punch it required. The attention was completely drawn to the well-defined eyes with the black eyeliner and delicate pink makeup!

The dramatic smokey

The diva eschewed her typical subtlety in favor of strong, dramatic smokey eyes made with smudged black eyeliner and dark brown eyeshadow leaving all speechless.

The cat-eye

Her thick, dramatic black eyeliner in a cat-eyed style and delicate reddish-pink eyeshadow stole the show and gave her look a little additional oomph.