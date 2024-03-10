NewsBeauty/Fashion
DEEPIKA PADUKONE

5 times Deepika Padukone’s Eye Makeup Stunned Us

Why not enlarge the image and take a cue from Deepika Padukone's unmatched eye makeup looks?

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Mar 10, 2024, 05:20 PM IST
5 times Deepika Padukone’s Eye Makeup Stunned Us 5 times Deepika Padukone’s Eye Makeup Stunned Us (Image credit: instagram/ deepikapadukone)

With her gorgeous eye makeup, Deepika Padukone never fails to inspire her admirers and followers. The diva's eyes always manage to steal the spotlight, whether they are daring smokey eyes, sparkly makeup, or fun cat eyes. Why don't you have a peek at a few of these looks? 

The extended eyeliner

A little blush and glowing makeup look completed the look. But the winner here was her elegant black eyeliner, carried out in a tight line.

The faint smokey 

To be honest, a dewy base and immaculate makeup made her seem even more captivating. However, her subtle smokey eye makeup, which included smudged eyeliner and brown eyeshadow, looked flawless.

The well-defined  

The matte base of the actress's makeup provided it the extra punch it required. The attention was completely drawn to the well-defined eyes with the black eyeliner and delicate pink makeup!

The dramatic smokey 

The diva eschewed her typical subtlety in favor of strong, dramatic smokey eyes made with smudged black eyeliner and dark brown eyeshadow leaving all speechless.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

The cat-eye  

Her thick, dramatic black eyeliner in a cat-eyed style and delicate reddish-pink eyeshadow stole the show and gave her look a little additional oomph.

