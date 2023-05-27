5 Tips To Protect Your Skin And Avoid Tanning This Summer

Skin tanning: Summers have always been beautiful. Long vacations, pristine beaches, and soaking up in the summer sun is the time we all wait for. On the other hand, we hate the sun tan. Our excitement drops down when we have to deal with tanned arms and legs.

Protection from sun rays is essential. It’s time to end the love-hate relationship with the sun. So don’t worry anymore, we have the best tips and tricks that you can follow to avoid tanning this summer.

Avoid Sun during peak hours

The best time to go outdoors is the evening time during your vacation. Try and avoid when the sun is at its peak, usually between 11 am to 4 pm. During this time the probability to get a tanned body and sunburns is the highest. Seek for the shade to protect yourself from the scorching sun heats.

Sunscreen is Must

The best and most important advice while travelling out is to apply sunscreen. Even when it is cloudy weather, try to apply SPF 50 sunscreen lotion and reapply it every two hours. If it is hard to get 50, opt for SPF 30. Application of lotion, lip protection and eyes cream are also beneficial to protect yourself during the daytime.

Stay Hydrated

Staying hydrated is one of the important natural methods to reduce the effects of tanning. Keep your body hydrated and full when moving outdoors. Drinking 15-20 glasses of water per day helps to prevent tanning. Water prevents your skin from drying and makes it healthy and glowing.

Avoid Perfumes

While outdoors, avoid using strong perfumes in the sun. Perfumes when applied to the skin make it more prone to the sun’s heat and the skin gets more tanned. Try using natural alternatives like rose water or a good refreshing cream.

Sunglasses and Covered clothing

Sunglasses are the classy and most opted way to use while facing sunrays. Wear UV-protected sunglasses when you are out in the sun to cover your eyes. Also, go for the covered clothing options available. Pair a good full-sleeved shirt with cargo pants. Remember, choose light-coloured clothes as light colours reflect the sun’s rays.

Antioxidant consumption

A healthy diet and antioxidant-rich food are always recommended for glowing and fresh skin. An antioxidant-rich diet helps to boost the collagen levels inside the skin which helps to reduce your tanning.

It is the rich source to keep skin healthy and nourished ultimately helping you achieve healthy skin. Tomatoes, berries, broccoli, olive oil etc, provide great skin protection from sun damage.