6 Cosmetic No-Nos For Pregnant Women

Society has tried to impose ideals about pregnancy and even images of how expectant mothers should look and behave. This image is usually of a sad-looking woman who has distanced herself from fashion and self-care, her only saving grace being the natural glow she is supposed to have. Fortunately, modern women have fought back against the limits of this stereotype. They are dressing up and adopting the latest trends and styles. They are no longer afraid to dress up, wear make-up, and put their best foot forward as they confidently embrace motherhood.

Another encouraging aspect is that they are doing all of this while being careful and safe, given that the chemicals present in cosmetics can negatively impact women and their unborn children. For example, a study illustrated that many women reexamine their cosmetic choices during this time and shift to using safer products. For those who enjoy decking up but are still unsure about the kind of products and ingredients that one should avoid, here is a comprehensive guide shared by Dr. K.Viveksarathi Head Of R&D, AreoVeda.

Cosmetic Ingredients To Avoid During Pregnancy

Oxybenzone or Avobenzone

One of the most recommended cosmetic or personal care products is sunscreen. Almost all dermatologists worldwide agree on the benefits of this product, so its efficacy cannot be disputed. However, one must be careful about the kind of sunscreen they use. For example, chemical sunscreens with ingredients like oxybenzone and avobenzone can be very harmful to pregnant women. These get rapidly absorbed into the skin and get transmitted from the mother to the baby and are responsible for a wide range of problems. For example, it is linked to an increased risk of breast cancer and allergic reactions. Some studies have also suggested that oxybenzone exposure during pregnancy can result in Hirschsprung disease (HSCR), which is a disorder characterised by blockage in the intestines of the offspring.

Parabens

Bisphenol A (BPA) and Parabens are commonly used in cosmetic products. The body easily absorbs these chemicals, which inhibit the enzymes regulating the release of estrogen, leading to elevated levels of the hormone. This may result in hyperpigmentation, hair loss, and abnormal bleeding between menstrual cycles. BPA exposure during pregnancy, specifically, has been linked to greater chances of miscarriage and low birth weight.

Triclosan

Triclosan is an antimicrobial agent found in many personal care items like toothpaste, lotions, soaps and cosmetics. While its germ-fighting ability is undeniable, mounting research has revealed triclosan interferes with the level of thyroid hormone in the body with its deeply concerning links to adverse birth outcomes. For example, studies indicate that prenatal exposure to this ubiquitous chemical may increase the risk of birth defects impacting critical markers like head circumference, birth weight, and length.

Dihydroxyacetone

Dihydroxyacetone is an active agent in many self-tanners. An accidental inhalation of spray-on formulas can elevate this chemical's concentration in the bloodstream, posing potential risks during this delicate time. The dangers include increased chances of miscarriage and spinal malformation in the infant.

Diethanolamine

Another unwanted guest during pregnancy is diethanolamine, a common component in hair and body products like shampoos, relaxers, and conditioners. Researchers have drawn a concerning link between maternal exposure to this substance and impaired memory function in offspring, urging caution. Animal studies have linked its long-term use to tumours in the liver and kidney.

Phthalates

Phthalates, too, demand vigilance from the well-intentioned mother. Used to stabilize fragrances in hair and skincare lines, these compounds have been detected in infants' urine samples, with levels correlating positively to the use of phthalate-containing baby products like shampoos, lotions, and powders. This can negatively impact the child’s development and also enhance vulnerability to allergic reactions.

The solution to the problem of chemicals in cosmetics

The health implications of the chemicals used in everyday cosmetic products are pretty anxiety-provoking. However, companies have started to take note of these ill effects and are now offering products that are plant-derived and free of toxins. Customers, though, have to remain vigilant in distinguishing claims from reality. A good way of doing this is to carefully read labels and check for valid certifications. Also, read up on the brand's testing procedures. This would enable you to ensure that you refrain from buying products that test on animals so that your beauty does not come at the cost of suffering.



It is high time that expectant mothers feel empowered to express themselves through fashion and beauty without compromising the well-being of their unborn children. They can make informed choices by being aware of potentially harmful ingredients like oxybenzone, parabens, triclosan, dihydroxyacetone, diethanolamine, and phthalates commonly found in cosmetics. The solution lies in seeking safe, plant-derived, and toxin-free alternatives from companies committed to ethical testing.



