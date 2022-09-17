7 easy home remedies to get rid of split ends

Shiny, beautiful hair is everybody's dream. A good hair day can literally lift your mood and confidence. But daily wear and tear which includes exposure to sun, pollution, exposing your hair to chemicals, and exposing them to heat - be it while using a straightener or taking a bath in very warm water - all lead to hair damage and cause the bottom of your hair to split, resulting in split ends. Sometimes, a lack of vitamins or minerals in your diet can also lead to split ends. However, you need not worry. Follow these 7 easy steps and say goodbye to those dreaded split ends.

Trim your hair

It might sound obvious but this is the easiest way to get rid of split ends. To maintain good hair health, trim your hair every 2-3 months. This will ensure there are no split ends.

Don't wash your hair with hot water

Many of us love our warm showers but remember, if you wash your hair with hot water, it dries the scalp. As it erodes the natural oil of your hair, this leads to breakage. So even when you are taking warm showers, avoid washing your hair with that. Wear shower caps if you are using the shower. And when it comes to washing your hair, use cold water.

Avoid overwashing your hair

Washing your hair too frequently means you are robbing them of its natural oils, which is of course not good. Also when you shampoo, remember to clean your scalp properly - that's where the roots get their nutrition from. Shampooing your hair twice a week is enough.

Keep your hair hydrated

Dry hair is prone to breakage and damage. So keep your hair moisturized. Apart from oiling your hair, consider using a weekly hair mask. A mask provides deep nourishment, just what your hair needs and will thus help to keep frizziness and split ends at bay. Aloe Vera, olive oil, and coconut oil are some of the good hydrating elements. Apart from this, drink enough water to remain hydrated. This in turn will help hair growth.

Don't overbrush

Overbrushing your hair can again lead to damage and weaken the hair shaft which can lead to split ends. Be gentle while brushing and don't overdo it. Use a detangling product if your hair is prone to go into knots and don't pull your hair while trying to detangle them using a brush or while combing your hair.

Minimise chemical treatments and hair styling

Colouring your hair frequently or styling it using a straightener/tongs mean you are exposing your hair to excess heat and chemicals, which are bad for your hair. While we are not able to do away with these totally, allow a decent interval between two treatments.

Use a satin or silk pillowcase

Instead of a cotton pillowcase, sleeping on a satin or silk pillowcase will help reduce friction and prevent your hair from getting damaged.