7 Tips To Prevent Hairfall In Winters

It’s common to notice more hair falling out during your shower as winter approaches. Like your skin, your hair is also affected by seasonal changes, and hair loss in winter is part of a natural cycle. The dry, cold air during this season removes moisture from your scalp, leaving it dehydrated. A dry scalp and dry hair can lead to breakage, thinning, and hair loss. Dandruff, caused by a dry scalp, makes your scalp itchy and uncomfortable, worsening hair fall during winter.

Even people with healthy hair face challenges during this time of year. If you’re wondering how to keep your hair from breaking or falling out in the cold months, read on to find helpful tips to protect your hair. Winter’s cold weather and dry air can remove moisture from your scalp, making your hair dry, weak, and easy to break. Less sunlight during winter can also reduce vitamin D, which slows cell growth and weakens hair roots. Dry air can take away your scalp's natural oils, causing it to become dry and irritated.

You may notice more hair falling out when brushing or washing, sometimes in clumps. Hair can feel dry and brittle, with more split ends, and the scalp may become dry, flaky, and itchy. If you're concerned about hair breakage or loss during the colder months, here's what you can do to prevent it.

Check out these haircare tips to help combat winter hair fall:

Oil Your Hair Twice a Week

Massage warm oil into your hair to nourish and hydrate the scalp. It helps prevent dryness and breakage during winter by keeping your hair healthy and strong.

Use Hair Products Fit for Winter

Choose moisturizing shampoos and conditioners to protect your hair from cold air and dryness. These products help maintain natural moisture levels and keep your hair soft and shiny.

Don’t Go Outdoors with Wet Hair

Avoid going outside with wet hair in winter, as it can freeze, leading to breakage and split ends. Make sure your hair is fully dry before stepping out into the cold.

Wear a Hat or Scarf

Cover your hair with a hat or scarf to protect it from harsh winter weather. This helps reduce damage from cold air, wind, and dryness, preventing hair breakage and split ends.

Maintain a Healthy Diet

Eat a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals, like biotin and zinc, to support hair health. A good diet strengthens hair from the inside, helping to reduce hair fall and promote growth.

Stay Hydrated

Drink plenty of water to keep your scalp and hair hydrated. Dehydration can cause dry, brittle hair, so staying hydrated is essential for healthy, strong hair during the winter months.

Avoid Heat Styling

Limit the use of heat styling tools, such as blow dryers and straighteners. Excessive heat can dry out your hair and lead to breakage, so try air-drying or using lower heat settings when styling.

Using high-quality hair care products that match your hair type, along with adding a weekly hair mask to your routine, can significantly help in preventing damage caused by winter conditions.

(This article is meant for informational purposes. If you’re suffering from loss in the cold season consult a certified medical professional.)