71St Miss World Finale: Know All About Timings, Venue, Judges, And Hosts

The 71st Miss World pageant is all set to unfold its dazzling grand finale on March 9th, after three weeks of exciting activities in Incredible India, in the cities of Delhi and Mumbai this year after a 28-year hiatus. India last hosted the Miss World pageant event in 1996. Today's event will be held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai at 7.30 pm local time.

The prestigious 12-member panel at the 71st Miss World Grand Finale features well-known figures from the entertainment industry and film fraternity. Specifically, Indian film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Cricketer Harbhajan, Journalist Rajat Sharma, Actress and Social Worker Amruta Fadnavis, MD of Bennett, Coleman & Co. Limited Vineet Jain, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organization Julia Morley CBE, Strategic Partner & Host - Miss World India Jamil Saidi, actresses Kriti Sanon, and Pooja Hegde and three former Miss Worlds.

The 21-day festival, which has as its theme "Beauty with a Purpose," has been hosting several activities that will come to a close tonight. With an unmatched cast of judges, presenters, and performers, this edition is sure to be a never-before-seen celebration of talent, beauty, and world peace. Renowned director Karan Johar and former Miss World Megan Young will serve as the event's hosts, adding to its splendor. The spectacular performances by well-known performers Shaan, Neha Kakkar, and Tony Kakkar will raise the spectacle even more.

Viewers can catch the event online on Sony LIV starting at 7:30 PM (ST). Additionally, you can visit the official Miss World website at missworld.com.