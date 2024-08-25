Age Gracefully: Natural Remedies For Hair Health After 30

As we cross the threshold of 30, our bodies undergo subtle changes that can significantly impact our hair health. Hormonal shifts, increased stress levels, and nutritional deficiencies often manifest as thinning hair, reduced shine, and even hair loss.

However, all is not lost, as thanks to nature, you still have access to a treasure trove of herbs and natural ingredients that can revitalize your locks and restore your hair's youthful vigor. Mihir Gadani, Biotechnologist and co-founder of OZiva shares 3 magical ingredients to work on your hair health.

The 3 magical ingredients: Zinc, Iron, & Brahmi

Zinc: The Cellular Powerhouse Zinc plays a crucial role in hair health, particularly as we age. This mineral is essential for cell division and protein synthesis, processes vital for hair growth. As we enter our 30s, our body's ability to absorb zinc may decrease, making supplementation increasingly important.

Studies have shown that zinc derived from natural sources like Guava Leaf extract can be particularly effective in strengthening hair follicles and nourishing hair roots. Zinc also helps balance hormone levels, including DHT (dihydrotestosterone), a hormone that can cause hair follicles to shrink and lead to hair loss in both men and women.

Iron: Iron deficiency is a common culprit behind hair loss, especially in women. This essential mineral is crucial for producing hemoglobin, which carries oxygen to all cells in the body, including those in hair follicles. Our iron requirements may increase as we age, making it vital to ensure adequate intake.

Plant-based iron supplements, particularly those derived from sources like Curry Leaf extracts, can enhance iron absorption and red blood cell production. Clinical studies have shown that iron extracted from Curry Leaf can provide up to 3.5% of the daily recommended intake, effectively improving oxygen supply to the scalp and promoting hair growth.

Brahmi: Stress is a significant factor in hair health, and its impact often becomes more pronounced after 30. This is where Brahmi, an Ayurvedic herb, comes into play. Brahmi has been used for centuries to support stress management and improve overall well-being.

Recent studies have shown that Brahmi can help reduce cortisol levels, the body's primary stress hormone. By managing stress, Brahmi indirectly supports hair health, as high stress levels can lead to hair thinning and loss. Additionally, Brahmi is known to improve blood circulation to the scalp, nourishing hair follicles and promoting healthier hair growth.

The power of natural herbs

While we've explored the power of zinc, iron, and Brahmi, nature offers a wealth of other herbs that can support your hair health journey as you age. Guava Leaf, for instance, is not just a source of zinc but also rich in antioxidants that protect your hair from environmental damage. Curry Leaf, beyond its iron content, provides beta-carotene and proteins that strengthen hair from root to tip. Sesbania Agati, the source of SesZenBio, has shown promising results in clinical studies for improving hair thickness and density.

Other beneficial herbs include Amla (Indian Gooseberry), known for its high vitamin C content that strengthens hair follicles, and Bhringraj, often called the "king of herbs" in Ayurveda for its hair growth-promoting properties. Hibiscus is another gem, often used in hair oils to prevent split ends and add shine. When incorporating these herbs into your hair care routine, remember that consistency is key. Whether you're using them in oils, masks, or supplements, give them time to work their magic, and always consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen.

SesZenBio: A key player in redefining hair care

While focusing on zinc, iron, and Brahmi, it's worth mentioning SesZenBio, a clinically proven ingredient extracted from the Sesbania Agati plant. This natural extract works by improving serum ferritin levels, leading to better iron retention and enhanced blood circulation around hair follicles.

Holistic approach to hair health

If you’re looking to keep your hair healthy as you hit your 30s and beyond, you should think about taking a holistic approach. Think of it as pampering your hair from the inside out. Load up your plate with zinc-rich goodies like pumpkin seeds and chickpeas, and don't forget your iron-packed greens and lentils. If you're into supplements, look for plant-based ones that combine zinc, iron, and Brahmi - it's like a power trio for your hair! Speaking of Brahmi, it would be a great idea to treat your scalp to some oil infused with this wonder herb. It's great for circulation and can help with those pesky stress-related hair woes. And, while you're at it, incorporate some yoga and meditation. Your hair (and your mind) will thank you. Lastly, you should not forget to stay hydrated. It's truly amazing what a difference a few extra glasses of water can make. Mix all these, and you've got yourself a solid hair care routine that covers all the bases.

Turning 30 doesn't mean you have to bid farewell to healthy, vibrant hair. By using natural ingredients like zinc, iron, and Brahmi, along with innovative extracts like SesZenBio, you can give your hair the nourishment it needs to thrive. You need to remember that healthy hair is a reflection of overall well-being. By adopting a holistic approach that combines proper nutrition, stress management, and targeted supplementation, you can unravel the secret to lustrous, strong hair at any age.