5 awesome benefits of camphor on skin - check usage, precaution

New Delhi: Camphor (Cinnamomum camphora) is known for its healing properties. It is a combustible and translucent solid with flammable properties. This is what makes it a perfect substance for many pain balms and ointments.

The benefits of camphor are endless. Since it is readily absorbable and has cooling formula, it is also used many skin and hair treatments.

Simply put, camphor is quite an all-rounder. It can reduce irritation, minimize muscle pain, aid weight loss, improve blood circulation, and treat cold and cough.

Take a look at the amazing benefits of camphor on skin.

Benefits of Camphor on skin

Skin itching and irritation

The antifungal and antibacterial properties in Camphor can help in lessening skin-related issues including itching and irritation. Camphor is also known for increasing collagen and elastin production. However, more research is yet to be done to understand about the same.

Relieves pain

It can also be used to relieve pain and swelling. A study found that “a spray consisting of menthol, eucalyptus, clove, and camphor possesses analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties and can reduce pain.”

Treats acne

If you are tired of acne problems, try using camphor as it is believed that the antibacterial activity of the bioactive compounds present in camphor is beneficial for acne treatment.

Cracked heels

It can also soften your cracked heels. Soak your feet in a camphor solution. Scrub your feet and apply moisturizer or petroleum jelly.

Fungal and Bacterial infections

Camphor is used in skin ointments to treat a whole range of fungal and bacterial infections. This is because of the antifungal and antibacterial properties of camphor.

(Disclaimer: The article is based on general information. Zee News does not confirm this.)