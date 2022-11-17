Are you also aging faster? CHANGE these 5 everyday habits now

New Delhi: Believe it or not, we all are scared of aging. It is probably one of the most dreaded transformations we all have to go through. However, it depends on our daily habits and lifestyle choices that makes us age faster than the regular period of time. While we spent a hefty amount of money on skincare and beauty products, we tend to ignore what mainly impact our skin health and the factor called aging.

It is Important for us to follow a healthy routine to avoid aging faster. Thus, we should know what we are doing wrong and quickly rectify our mistakes. Below is the list of unhealthy daily habits that make you age faster than normal. Take a look.

Sleeping positions

Most of the people do not really think about before settling into bed and hardly even notice their sleeping positions. However, this routine habit has a huge effect on the health.

It has been found that those sleeping on their sides can develop facial distortion which further can result into the formation of sleep wrinkles over time.

Sun exposure and not using sunscreen

Sun exposure is not healthy for you skin at all. The prolonged sun exposure can cause wrinkles and also fastens skin ageing by 8- per cent. The ultraviolet rays of the sun can lead to the wrinkles, sagging, pigmentation and dryness. Then, sunscreen comes to the rescue. The regular usage of sunscreen can block out around 20 percent of sun rays.

Thus, not using sunscreen is a bad idea if you want to prevent the faster aging.

Smoking and alcohol consumption

Smoking is injurious to health. Every box of cigarette comes with this warning. Still, many of us choose to smoke. It deteriorates the condition of various organs. It fastens skin ageing.

Moreover, drinking alcohol regularly can also fasten up ageing as it has a huge impact on the functioning of various organs.

Unhealthy diet and sugar consumption

The repercussions of eating unhealthy food are endless. However, if you are thinking that only avoiding unhealthy food can help, you are absolutely wrong. Thus, eating healthy foods is all you need to do.

Moreover, excess consumption of sugar can also make you age faster. This is why it’s advisable that you should consume it in moderation.

Usage of electronic devices

In today’s era when people prefer working from home, it becomes obvious that most of our jobs are done online or with electronic devices. In general, people spend more than six hours per day using electronic devices. The blue light can lead affect your skin cells causing cell shrinkage.