Bold or Bizzare: 7 times Urfi Javed shocked us with her fashion sense in 2022

Urfi Javed fashion: You can hate Urfi, you can love Urfi but you CAN NOT ignore Urfi Javed. This reality star has been creating buzz throughout the year for her fashion choices which has both surprised and shocked us. Here we show you the fashion-forward statement Urfi Javed showcased in 2022.

Last Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 12:47 PM IST
  • Urfi Javed became popular with her participation in Bigg Boss OTT
  • Many people have trolled Urfi in the past
  • Never once has Urfi been nervous about wearing daring outfits

Bold or Bizzare: 7 times Urfi Javed shocked us with her fashion sense in 2022

Urfi Javed: Urfi Javed gained popularity with her stint on Big Boss OTT in 2021. Urfi has been bold and explicit about her clothing and does not shy away from it. Often trolled and even criticised for the kind of clothes she wears but Urfi isn't bothered and hits back when questioned. Urfi's wardrobe is unlike any star, she does not shy away from owning up to her fashion choices. 

She has clothes made of blades, watches, roses, red tape, wires and the list is endless. Even after facing so much flak and criticism for her fashionable clothing, there is no stopping Urfi Javed.

Check out the seven times when Urfi Javed simply shocked us with her fashion-forward clothes:

When Urfi wore a jute sac as a dress!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A dress beaded together and a bandage

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All wired-up!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A dress made up of cycle-chain

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A little shy but all black classy set

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Just too good of a dress

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tree? Lung? Oh, it's a tree-lung bikini!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Call her Bizzare or call her bold, she is fearless and she is Urfi Javed!

