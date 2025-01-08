Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2841228https://zeenews.india.com/lifestyle/beauty-fashion/brighten-and-protect-benefits-of-using-vitamin-c-in-your-winter-skincare-routine-2841228.html
NewsBeauty/Fashion
VITAMIN C SKINCARE

Brighten And Protect: Benefits Of Using Vitamin C In Your Winter Skincare Routine

Discover how incorporating Vitamin C into your winter skincare can help you fight dryness, dullness, and signs of aging while keeping your skin radiant and healthy.

Written By Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Jan 08, 2025, 07:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Winter brings cold air and low humidity that can leave your skin dry, dull, and prone to irritation
  • This is where Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant, becomes your skin’s best friend
  • Use a Vitamin C serum daily after cleansing and before moisturizing
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Brighten And Protect: Benefits Of Using Vitamin C In Your Winter Skincare Routine Pic Credit: Freepik

The Winter Wonder Ingredient: Winter brings cold air and low humidity that can leave your skin dry, dull, and prone to irritation. This is where Vitamin C, a powerful antioxidant, becomes your skin’s best friend. It combats environmental stressors, brightens the complexion, and boosts collagen production.

Benefits of Vitamin C in Winter Skincare

► Hydration Boost: Vitamin C serums help lock in moisture, keeping skin hydrated despite harsh weather.

► Brightening Effect: It fades dark spots and uneven skin tone, restoring a fresh, luminous glow.

► Collagen Production: Stimulates collagen to maintain skin elasticity and reduce fine lines.

► Protection from Damage: Shields skin from free radicals and environmental pollutants.

How to Incorporate Vitamin C into Your Routine

► Start with a Serum: Use a Vitamin C serum daily after cleansing and before moisturizing.

► Mix with Moisturizer: Combine a few drops of serum with your regular moisturizer for extra hydration.

► Eye Cream: Choose an eye cream with Vitamin C to tackle dark circles and brighten under-eye skin.

► Nighttime Routine: Use Vitamin C before bed for enhanced overnight repair.

Pro Tips

► Apply sunscreen during the day, as Vitamin C boosts your skin’s sensitivity to UV rays.

► Pair it with hyaluronic acid for maximum hydration.

► Store Vitamin C products in dark, airtight containers to maintain potency.

Vitamin C is a winter skincare game-changer, helping you achieve healthy, glowing skin even in the chilliest months. Incorporate this magic ingredient into your routine and enjoy a radiant, youthful complexion all season long.

 

 

(This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK