Cannes 2024 Inspired-Hairstyles

The annual Cannes Film Festival 2024 was a star-studded affair. This gala fest witnessed celebrities from across the world walking the red carpet in their best attires and setting the biggest trends for the coming season. As we swoon over their gorgeous gowns, more importantly, it’s giving us some serious hairstyle inspiration that can make us look stunning. If you are excited to try something new, here are 5 Cannes-inspired Hairstyles shared by Gourav Bhardwaj, Creative Head, Ikonic Professional that you must try this season:

Hollywood Waves

Make a statement with your Hollywood waves and show off your inner glitz and glamour. Hollywood waves, embodying the essence of glitz and glamour, will elevate your statement look to a whole new level. Combine glossy allure with deep waves in your hair to create a wavy look that embodies super-feminine boldness. Your next wavy hairstyle will radiate elegance on any occasion.

The 90’s Blowout

Discover how to achieve a '90s blowout at home and take inspiration from some of our most beloved celebs who rock this comeback hairstyle. The voluminous blowout of the '90s is back and better than ever with celebrities at Cannes showcasing their perfectly blown-out tresses with tons of volume and bounce. You can now get these supermodel vibes with the classic ‘90s blowout hairstyle.

Structured Tresses

Our latest obsession is the super cool structured hairstyles. And we are not the only ones, A-lister celebrities are loving it too. As we have recently seen from the red carpet event at Cannes 2024, celebs have been flaunting their creative hairdos by following the structured trend. Be it the structured ponytail, sleek loop style, or layered locks it will give your gorgeous hair a breath of fresh air.

Updo Hairstyles

We have been noticing a lot of supermodels flaunting slicked-back, knotted, ballerina and polished buns as the preferred updo styles at the grand Cannes 2024 event. Ideal for all hair types and textures, the updo hairstyle gives you a standout appearance. With your hair pulled back into a chic

bun anywhere on the back of your head, you are sure to steal the show with your trendy updo style at any event.

Deep-Side Parting

If you wish to look effortlessly glamorous, then embrace the deep-side parting hairdo. We got to see some of the choicest side-swept looks on the Cannes red carpet as several actors opted for this millennial hairstyle. This style not only gives you an elegant look but is incredibly flattering. It looks elegant on any hair length or type, be it the short crop or tousled waves in a side part.

When it comes to trending hairstyles this season, you have a lot of hairstyle choices to experiment with from playful waves to classic updos. Try on these chic and fashionable Cannes-approved hairstyles to bring out the best version of yourself.