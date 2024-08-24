Advertisement
JANMASHTAMI 2024

Celebrate Janmashtami 2024 In Style: Ethnic Outfit Inspiration From Bollywood Celebrities

Prepare for Janmashtami 2024! Explore the newest fashion trends from Bollywood celebrities to celebrate Lord Krishna's birth anniversary in a regal style.

 

Written By Olivia Sarkar|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2024, 12:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Celebrate Janmashtami 2024 In Style: Ethnic Outfit Inspiration From Bollywood Celebrities Image Credit: instagram

Janmashtami is a significant Hindu festival that commemorates the birth of Lord Krishna, marking His 5251st birth anniversary this year. Celebrated with immense enthusiasm across India, Krishna Janmashtami will take place on August 26, 2024. The occasion is observed with various rituals and festivities to honour Shri Krishna.

Explore Bollywood diva-inspired outfits perfect for celebrating Krishna Janmashtami 2024 in style!

Shehnaaz Gill

Shehnaaz Gill radiates elegance in a captivating pink sharara set. The actress dazzled in a gold-embroidered silk kurta paired with palazzo pants and a matching organza dupatta. She completed her look with pink eyeshadow, rosy lips, flushed cheeks, and a glowing smile.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Shilpa Shetty's vibrant pink and yellow lehenga is a must-see. It's the perfect choice for a daytime event.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit's fashion sense is truly enviable, with her ethnic outfits radiating joy and celebration. If you're aiming for an Indo-western look, why not opt for a semi-stitched saree, just like Madhuri?

Kiara Advani

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani made a stunning impression in a white saree paired with an off-shoulder blouse featuring a deep neckline. She embodied regal elegance in the outfit, accentuating her natural beauty. The actress finished her look with glossy lipstick, minimal makeup, and flowing hair.

Alia Bhatt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt  (@aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a gorgeous Ashavali saree, paired with a stylish middle-parted bun decorated with a Gajra. She completed her look with studded jewelry, featuring a Mang Tika, a choker necklace, Chandbali earrings, and bangles, while her makeup provided a hint of sparkle.

