Cool, Calm And Odor-free: 5 Tips For Managing Sweat And Smell

The hot summer months cause too much sweating which is uncomfortable and embarrassing. Those who have it may also have bad odour which is attributed to hyperhidrosis. This condition is more apparent in the summer months when people get more hot and bothered. Wearing cotton and other breathable materials, drinking plenty of fluids and using deodorant can, of course, help to stop the summer smell.

In some extreme cases, medical intervention is probably necessary such as botox injections and prescribed antiperspirants. But one way or another, anyone who has been plagued with too much sweat can enjoy summer in all its glory without worrying about the way it smells.

Dr Kashish Kalra, MBBS, MD, a dermatologist, hair transplant surgeon, the founder of Dr Kalra Skin Clinic and the head of department at Max Superspeciality Hospital says, "From my experience as a dermatologist, I can empathize with how difficult it feels to let these issues go unaddressed."

5 Tips to Prevent Body Odour In Summer

Dr Kalra lists a few tips that you might find helpful to prevent excessive sweating and body odour:

Physiology

It is relevant to learn that hyperhidrosis, sweating excessively and concentrating on the palms and underarms. Body odour, on the other hand, is primarily concentrated on the armpits and groin region. Sweat per se is odourless, but combining it with local bacteria causes Body odour.

Identifying underlying causes

Body odour or bromhidrosis has numerous causes. Albeit, certain medical conditions such as hypothyroidism, diabetes, liver diseases, or kidney problems can increase the smell. Furthermore, hormonal fluctuations and certain medications, as well as spicy foods, onions, garlic, and ginger, can contribute to Body odour.

Seeking professional advice

To do this, it is generally recommended to consult a dermatology specialist who will perform an examination and conduct a history check to discover the underlying causes of my problem and offer an individual treatment plan.

Medical Treatments

Medical interventions may generally include aluminium salt-containing products to control sweat secretion, antibacterial soaps with benzoyl peroxide to reduce the bacterial load, and botulinum toxin injections to target the activity of sweat glands.

Home Care

Maintain proper hygiene and shave the affected areas to minimise bacterial growth. Be careful with home therapies you hear about. Bear in mind that while some may suggest vinegar, green tea, lemon juice or baking soda, there may be skin reactions to trial and error, so ask your doctor before proceeding.