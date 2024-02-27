Daily Skincare Routine: 6 Effective Tips To Achieve Radiant Skin Naturally

A natural skincare routine focuses on using plant-based ingredients like aloe vera, coconut oil, and green tea. These ingredients are gentle yet effective, nourishing the skin and enhancing your natural beauty. Prioritizing a healthier lifestyle by avoiding smoking and limiting alcohol intake, as they directly affect your skin. Managing stress effectively and ensuring to get good sleep, are some factors that play a significant role in keeping your skin healthy.

According to Skin Expert and Cosmetologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, "Just like any other part of our body, our skin has vital roles to play, such as protecting against harmful UV rays and pollution, regulating temperature, and more. Therefore, taking good care of the skin is crucial. I often advise my clients to stay hydrated and maintain a balanced diet, including seasonal fruits, vegetables, and almonds, as these nuts can promote skin health." However, amidst the hustle and bustle of life, maintaining skin health can be challenging.

6 Natural Ways To Achieve Glowing Skin

Here are six natural ways to achieve glowing and radiant skin shared by Dr Geetika:

1. Hydration is the key

Hydrating the skin is important because it helps maintain the overall structure of the skin. Drinking enough water ensures that toxins are flushed out of the body and keeps the gut healthy, which in turn promotes healthy skin.

2. Manage your plate well

Any dietary imbalance, such as harmful ingredients or specific nutrient deficiencies, can disrupt the skin's balance. Incorporate foods rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, vitamin E, zinc, healthy fats, and protein. Consider adding fruits, vegetables, coconut water, spices like turmeric, and nuts like almonds to your diet. Almonds are a nutrient powerhouse, providing around 15 essential nutrients including zinc, healthy fats, protein, and Vitamin E. The healthy fats and Vitamin E present in almonds have been shown to impart anti-ageing properties that may benefit skin health.

3. Snack smart

Diet directly impacts collagen levels and skin elasticity. Processed foods high in sugar accelerate signs of ageing, such as loss of elasticity and sagging skin, so they should be avoided. Opt for healthy snacking options like almonds, fruits, cucumbers, yoghurt, and popcorn. Daily consumption of almonds may also help support the skin’s resistance to UVB light and improve skin texture.

4. Move your body

Physical exercise in any form, such as yoga, gym workouts, swimming, or pilates, is crucial. Movement in the body ensures proper blood circulation, which allows skin cells to receive oxygen, resulting in radiant and glowing skin.

5. Go back to natural home remedies

It's time to revisit your grandmother's home remedies. Ingredients like turmeric, sandalwood, papaya peels, orange peels, honey, green tea, aloe vera, and cucumbers can be explored to create DIY skincare treatments. However, it's essential to understand your skin type and consult a dermatologist to determine the best approach for your skin.

6. Ensure maximum hygiene

Small habits like keeping your phone, pillow covers, and makeup products clean are important to prevent your skin from being exposed to potential irritants. Additionally, avoid taking long hot water showers, as they can strip natural oils from your skin.