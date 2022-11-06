Delhi Pollution: DIY remedies to pull out pollutants and get glowing skin

New Delhi: The pollution level does not take a toll only on your mental health and physical health but skin health too. The pollutants and toxic air can cause clogged pores, acne, blemishes, and dull skin. Thus, here we suggest some DIY remedies to maintain healthy and glowing skin.

Coffee

Exfoliate if you want clear skin and unclogged pores. Coffee deeply cleanses the pores and helps in brightening up the skin. Add yogurt to ground coffee to lock moisture during the exfoliation process. Gently apply this mixture on for three to four minutes and wash with cool water.

Multani mitti face pack

Clay masks can leave with you a soft glow. Multani mitti cleanses the skin and removes sweat, dirt, and excess oil. Mix two tablespoons of Multani mitti with two tablespoons of rose water and apply it three times a week for best results.

Take a facial steam

Facial steam unclogs pores and detox your skin from all harmful pollutants. Take boiling hot water and add essential oils. Hold your face above the water and while doing it, cover your head.

Lemon and baking soda

Baking soda is an excellent cleanser and exfoliator. The citric acid present in lemon acts as a brightening agent for the skin and fades away scars and dark spots. Mix a teaspoon of baking soda with lemon juice. Gently exfoliate the skin using the mixture.

Sheet mask

Make sheet mask at home easily using ingredients like eggs which help remove dirt and impurities from the skin. Take one teaspoon of honey and one egg white and mix them well. Let it stay for 15 minutes and then peel off.