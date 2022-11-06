topStoriesenglish
NewsBeauty/Fashion
POLLUTION

Delhi Pollution: DIY remedies to pull out pollutants and get glowing skin

As the AQI rises in Delhi-NCR, here are suggestions for some DIY remedies to maintain healthy and glowing skin and pull out pollutants from your skin.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 07:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The pollution level does not take a toll only on your mental health and physical health but skin health too.
  • The pollutants and toxic air can cause clogged pores, acne, blemishes, and dull skin.

Trending Photos

Delhi Pollution: DIY remedies to pull out pollutants and get glowing skin

New Delhi: The pollution level does not take a toll only on your mental health and physical health but skin health too. The pollutants and toxic air can cause clogged pores, acne, blemishes, and dull skin. Thus, here we suggest some DIY remedies to maintain healthy and glowing skin.

Coffee

Exfoliate if you want clear skin and unclogged pores. Coffee deeply cleanses the pores and helps in brightening up the skin. Add yogurt to ground coffee to lock moisture during the exfoliation process. Gently apply this mixture on for three to four minutes and wash with cool water.

Multani mitti face pack

Clay masks can leave with you a soft glow. Multani mitti cleanses the skin and removes sweat, dirt, and excess oil. Mix two tablespoons of Multani mitti with two tablespoons of rose water and apply it three times a week for best results.

Take a facial steam

Facial steam unclogs pores and detox your skin from all harmful pollutants. Take boiling hot water and add essential oils. Hold your face above the water and while doing it, cover your head.

Lemon and baking soda

Baking soda is an excellent cleanser and exfoliator. The citric acid present in lemon acts as a brightening agent for the skin and fades away scars and dark spots. Mix a teaspoon of baking soda with lemon juice. Gently exfoliate the skin using the mixture.

Sheet mask

Make sheet mask at home easily using ingredients like eggs which help remove dirt and impurities from the skin. Take one teaspoon of honey and one egg white and mix them well. Let it stay for 15 minutes and then peel off.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 05, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Is pollution only Delhi's problem?
DNA Video
DNA: Reality Check of Indira Rasoi Yojana in Rajasthan
DNA Video
DNA: Is Pakistan heading towards 'Civil War'?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 04, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Imran Khan badly injured after being shot during Azadi March
DNA Video
DNA Breaking: Tension in Peshawar after attack on Imran
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 3, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Operation Kalank...DNA Investigation
DNA
DNA: Central government responsible for stubble burning?