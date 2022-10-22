Diwali 2022: 5 Outfits with a twist to try this Diwali

Diwali 2022: The preparations for Diwali are already on the full swing and people can’t help but be exited to welcome Maa Lakshmi to their houses. Be it the cleaning, furnishing or other festive rituals, people from every household are looking forward to the celebration. Apart from the rituals, the festival also calls for different types of food items and clothes as well.

Thus, to celebrate the festive season, they are also looking for some trendy Diwali outfits to look unique and stylish. Wait, what? It is not an easy task as there is a wide range of options available in the market.

Here are some trendy outfit ideas with a twist for you to bring out the diva in you this Diwali.

Kurti with Dhoti

Nothing can match the elegant simple kurti set. You must have a dhoti Kurti set sitting in their wardrobe. Go for dhoti this Diwali and it’s time to up the fashion game with peppy dangling jewellery and set the stage on fire.

One shoulder top and palazzo coordinates

Palazzos have been favourite for all the ladies since last few years. Why not add a twist to these palazzos by pairing them up with one shoulder top or kurti. A stylish palazzo with coordinated top will make all heads turn this festive season.

Embellished dress

If you are not a fan of palazzos and dhotis, you can go for flowy embellished gown or ankle length dress. Trust me, it will make you look like a trendsetter if you pair it with the right accessories and hairstyle.

Ready to wear saree

You can never go wrong with saree. However, this festive season, try different types of sarees. Go for ready to wear saree as when it comes to appearing classy and fierce on Diwali day, saree is all you need to wear.

Three piece sharara outfits

In India, sharara suits have long been a core of the fashion industry. There’s no wedding that doesn’t have ladies for wearing a sharara outfit. This festive season, try a three-piece outfit made up of a long or short top. Moreover, you can wear it with a long shrug or jacket.