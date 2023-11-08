Diwali 2023: Step-By-Step Skincare Guide For Festive Season

Diwali is one of the most awaited festivals celebrated across the globe with full pomp and show. It is a time for celebration, joy, and dressing up in your finest attire. It not only stays confined to following rituals but also signifies the bond, love, and cheer that people share on the festival of lights.

However, with back-to-back Diwali parties and the use of heavy makeup, your skin can often end up feeling tired and dull. To ensure that your skin is radiant and ready for the festivities, it's essential to follow a comprehensive skincare routine.

Preparing your skin for special occasions like Diwali festivals requires dedication and a well-rounded skincare routine. By following these steps, you can ensure that your skin is hydrated, radiant, and ready to shine during the festivities.

Tanya Mehra, Instagram Mom Blogger and Influencer, Certified in Child Nutrition, Nutrition, and Yoga has shared a step-by-step guide to getting your skin festival-ready.

Step 1: Hydration Is Key

Tanya Mehra shares, the first and most crucial step in preparing your skin for special occasions is to stay hydrated. Make it a habit to drink three to four liters of water every day. Adequate hydration keeps your skin supple and radiant. Additionally, include a glass of vegetable juice with beetroot, which helps detoxify your skin and restore its natural glow.

Step 2: Makeup Removal

After a long day of celebrating, it's essential to remove your makeup before going to bed. Never sleep with makeup on, as it can clog your pores and lead to breakouts. Use gentle micellar water to effectively remove makeup and cleanse your face. This step will ensure that your skin can breathe and rejuvenate overnight, Mehra explained.

Step 3: Nighttime Hydration

Tanya shares that before heading to bed, apply a hyaluronic acid-based moisturizer or serum. These products are for retaining moisture and keeping your skin plump and youthful. Consider using a hydrating sleeping mask a few times a week.

Step 4: Morning Skincare Routine

“In the morning, it's essential to follow a proper skincare routine. Start by washing your face with a gentle cleanser to remove any impurities that may have accumulated overnight. Follow it up with a toner to balance the skin's pH levels. Next, apply a vitamin C serum to brighten your skin and provide that much-needed festive glow,” Mehra said.

Step 5: Sunscreen Protection

Tanya mentions that sunscreen is non-negotiable, especially when you're preparing for a special occasion. Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to shield your skin from harmful UV rays. Sunscreen not only protects your skin but also ensures that your makeup lasts longer.

Step 6: Exfoliation

“To achieve that radiant and flawless complexion, consider incorporating chemical exfoliation into your skincare routine. AHA (Alpha Hydroxy Acid) and BHA (Beta Hydroxy Acid) exfoliators help even out the skin tone, eliminate dead skin cells, and reveal a fresher layer of skin. Use these exfoliators 2-3 times a week to maintain a healthy glow,” Mehra said.

Step 7: Eye Care

Tanya shares that the under-eye area is particularly sensitive and prone to dryness. Combat tired-looking eyes by using a hyaluronic acid-based moisturizer or serum specifically designed for the eye area. This will help keep the skin hydrated and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Step 8: Natural Remedies

“In addition to your regular skincare routine, you can incorporate natural remedies to boost your skin's radiance. Consider using a besan (gram flour), haldi (turmeric), and dahi (yogurt) mask once a week to soothe and rejuvenate your skin naturally. You can also apply tomato pulp or mashed papaya for their natural exfoliating and brightening properties,” Mehra said.