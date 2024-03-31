Do you love putting on makeup? Self-expression and confidence building have always found refuge in the world of cosmetics. Even though everyone wants to look their best, there is always concern about possible skin damage. There is no conclusive response to the age-old argument about whether cosmetics age the skin. But people can still benefit from makeup's transformational ability without jeopardising the health of their skin if they are aware of the possible side effects and choose their products and skincare regimen thoughtfully.

Dr Meghna Gupta Founder & Medical Director, Delhi Skin Centre shares a beauty guide on how to choose makeup wisely, cleanse, moisturize, and protect skin to prevent ageing. Read all about it.

Impact of Makeup on the Skin

Frequent makeup applications, especially with heavy or oil-based products, can clog pores, trigger acne, and dull the complexion by hindering skin detoxification. It may also degrade collagen, crucial for skin elasticity, and damage the skin's protective barrier, increasing vulnerability to ageing and environmental damage.

Makeup ingredients to avoid

To make informed choices about the cosmetics we apply to our skin, it's essential to be aware of harmful ingredients that could accelerate the ageing process. Some common culprits include:

Parabens: These preservatives are known to disrupt hormonal balance and have been linked to premature ageing.

Phthalates: Found in many cosmetics, phthalates can interfere with the endocrine system, potentially accelerating the ageing process.

Fragrances: Artificial fragrances may contain allergens and irritants that can harm the skin over time.

Mineral oil: While commonly used in makeup products, mineral oil can clog pores and hinder the skin's natural processes.

Talc: Linked to respiratory issues, talc can be abrasive and contribute to premature ageing.

Sodium Lauryl Sulfate (SLS): A common foaming agent, SLS can strip the skin of its natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation.

Tips to Protect your Skin from Ageing

Here are some tips to protect your skin from ageing while indulging in your favourite beauty routines:

Choose quality products: Opt for makeup products with minimal harmful ingredients. Look for those labelled as non-comedogenic, which means they won't clog pores.

Cleanse and moisturize: Establish a thorough skincare routine that includes gentle cleansing to remove makeup residues and moisturizing to keep the skin hydrated.

Use sunscreen: Sun protection is non-negotiable. Regularly apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen to shield your skin from harmful UV rays, a major contributor to premature ageing.

Take makeup-free breaks: Give your skin periodic breaks from makeup to allow it to breathe and recover. This can prevent the accumulation of products that might contribute to ageing.

Hydrate inside and out: Drink enough water daily and choose makeup products with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid for well-moisturized skin.

Invest in anti-ageing skincare: Integrate anti-ageing skincare products, such as serums and creams with ingredients like antioxidants, into your routine to combat the signs of ageing.

Eat a nutritious diet and sleep well: Incorporate fruits, vegetables, and foods high in omega-3 fatty acids to nourish your skin from within with quality sleep for repair and restoration.