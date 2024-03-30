Mithila Palkar, the versatile Indian actress and singer, needs no introduction. She has left an indelible mark on both the Hindi and Marathi film and digital industry with her stellar performances in projects like "Little Things," "Karwaan," and "Chopsticks." Recently, she lent her voice to Audible's podcast series, "Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine."

Set in the harsh, aftermath of the Avengers' and X-Men's deaths, with 'Super Villains' emerging victorious. "Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine" follows Logan, also known as Wolverine, as he navigates through the Wastelands. In this unforgiving environment, he confronts his troubled past and fights to survive in a world devoid of hope. Sharad Kelkar voices Wolverine and 80s diva Neelam Kothari voices the character of Jean Grey in the audio series, both bringing exceptional intensity and profound emotion to the character's journey, captivating listeners with his portrayal of enduring struggle.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News English, actress Mithila Palkar shares details about her lifestyle, guilty pleasure, secret skincare, her latest Marvel’s Wastelanders series and much more.

Here are excerpts from Mithila Palkar's interview:

What drew you to this series- Marvel’s Wastelanders: Wolverine, and how was the experience of lending your voice to the series?

Who doesn't want to be part of the Marvel series, man! Who doesn't want to be part of the Marvel universe! Who doesn't want to play a superhero! And who doesn't want to play Wolverine's sidekick? It's all, all of it is right there so it matters when you work with such a great series and are all about it. In fact, it's a new, it's a new medium. So I am always, as an artist greedy for more, like anything that lets me be an actor in whatever way possible, I'll do it. So yeah, all of it. Many reasons to just say yes, like I didn't even give it much thought, I didn't even have to sit and think.

What techniques or preparations did you undertake to effectively embody the character without relying on visual cues?

So I feel the director had a role to play there because he was sure of everything from how the modulations should be and when basically like he knew what he was doing. The preparation was essentially just knowing more and more about Sofia, my character because she's a superhero but in hiding. Firstly, expressing character through voice is so difficult, because I move my hands a lot especially while talking or even acting. So even if you're looking at someone in a certain way, you know for the plot, but no one can really make out any of it because none of these aids are available to you. You're just you and it's you and your voice.

Regardless of whether you're flying, jumping off a building or calling out to someone it is important to consider every detail when you're acting because you can't be mumbling when you know, it is your voice which is creating the visual for the listener which is incredibly challenging, but so incredibly fun. So these are the things that I got to learn on the job.

And in fact, I told my director that this is so fun that I think I want to do more of this now, considering that I had fun with work which is nice because it's rare that people get to do that. Even when I decided to be an actor, the biggest reason was that I didn't think I was the 9-5 kind of girl. And I'm too restless to do anything which needs me to be in one place.

Talking about your lifestyle, you are praised for your fitness and so are there any particular workout or exercises you find most enjoyable or effective in keeping you energized and fit?

My fitness journey started in 2017 when I met my trainer, and now he's one of my closest friends, Nupur Shikhare. It was only after starting to work out with him was when it all became really interesting for me because otherwise, I used to find different ways to not go to the gym.

When Popeye (Nupur Shikhare's nickname) and I started working out together outdoors, each day brought a new, diverse routine focusing on callisthenics and bodyweight training. He taught me skills like handstands and headstands, revealing abilities I didn't know I had. While my initial goal wasn't to bulk up, I noticed positive changes in my physique over time, gaining more volume and shape.

Unlike most actors, I wasn't pressured to change my body for roles, so this transformation was purely personal. I found joy and energy in these workouts, even on days when I felt least motivated. Taking just 15-20 minutes for a quick session with Popeye made a significant difference, boosting my dopamine levels and enhancing my creative energy flow.

Overall, working out has become a vital part of my routine, benefiting not just my appearance but also my overall well-being.

Having done such an interesting voice character, can you give us a sneak peek into any other exciting projects or collaborations you have in the pipeline?

Quite a few actually, and I'm making it sound like oh my god, there's so much, but there are a couple of things that I would love to talk about that are in the pipeline to release, and we're not ready to talk about them just yet. So I don't think I can mention it. But the one thing that I can talk about, or will just share, is that I'm going to soon start working on my first summer film. Oh, wow. So that is new. I've not started work yet. But hey, that is new. That is something to look forward to.

Your love for authentic Maharashtrian cuisine is known to all so is there any favourite dish or guilty pleasure you can share?

The foodie in me loves everything but there is a special place in my heart reserved for Poha! As far as guilty pleasure is concerned, poha is a healthy and hearty meal for any time of the day.

We have seen your videos with your grandparents, parents and cousins and the interesting thing to notice is all of you have such glowing skin, any family skincare secret you can let us into?

There is no secret, I follow a simple skincare routine and with perspective with my family I feel laughing often seems to be the key. Amidst all the philosophical and spiritual musings, one simple truth emerges the ability to smile through life's trials. This wisdom, unwittingly imparted by my grandmother, is profound. Despite the hardships she's faced, she remains a beacon of hope and positivity.